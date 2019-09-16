Dirty Deals: Karcher, Hope brakes, Endura gloves and much more!

This week's Dirty Dozen Dirty Deals

High5 Zero Electrolyte Tablets was £6.99, now £3.79

Save £3.20! Sugar free with zero calories. Contents: 20 tablets per tube. Suitable for a wide range of sporting activities. Suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Buy Now: High5 Zero Electrolyte Tablets from Pro Bike kit for only £3.79!

Karcher OC3 Portable Cleaner was £149.99, now £89.99

Save 40%! “A simple and lightweight solution for cleaning on the go, the OC3 Portable Cleaner is easy to store in your car boot or caravan, with a 4 litre water tank and a 5 bar pressure that’s perfect for rinsing off your bike, wellies, dog or pushchair at the end of a muddy day.”

Buy Now: Karcher OC3 Portable Cleaner from Go Outdoors for only £89.99!

Shimano AM5 shoes was £74.99, now £37.50

Save 50%! Tough synthetic leather with raised rubber outsole for foot protection. Asymmetric mid-top design and padded tongue protects your foot. Hook & Loop single strap secures and protect your laces. Ultra grip rubber sole with optimised stiff fibreglass reinforced shank plate.

Buy Now: Shimano AM5 shoes from Go Outdoors for only £37.50!

Endura Singletrack gloves was £26.99, now £16.50

Save 38%! Tough stretch rib mesh backhand panels. Neoprene knuckle protection panel. Moulded TPU overlays for added protection. Mesh web between fingers for maximum ventilation. Zero palm padding for maximum dexterity and bar feel. Silicone palm print for grip. Velcro adjuster strap for secure fit. Microfibre thumb overlay for added durability.

Buy Now: Endura Singletrack gloves from Cycle Store for only £16.50!

Cateye Volt 6000 front light was £699.99, now £444.99

Save 36%! Super light sub 100 gram head unit delivers amazing power with Cateye proprietary Fan and circuit technology. Regulated power brightness, stays bright all the time. Wireless remote switch included. Double click to Dynamic mode. Single click returns to the previous mode. 6 Modes: Dynamic / All-Night / Hyper Constant / High / Middle / Low. Runtime: 1hr 6000Lm / 12hr 500Lm / 11hr 2000+500Lm / 2hr 4000Lm / 4hr 2000Lm / 8hr 1000Lm.

Buy Now: Cateye Volt 6000 front light from Hargroves cycles for only £444.99!

Fox Clothing City Slicker jacket was £185.00, now £49.99

Save 73%! Shell: 100% Polyester. 2.5 layer laminate. 10,000mm Waterproof / 10,000g/m2 breathability. Fully seam sealed for waterproof protection. 2-way stretch. Welded chest pocket with interior media port. Back vent and underarm mesh panel for breathability. Zip off hood. Drop tail hem. Adjustable interior hem tension locks. Sleeve cuff adjusters. Reflective branding.

Buy Now: Fox Clothing City Slicker jacket from Tredz for only £49.99!

Giro Fixture helmet was £49.99, now £39.89

Save 20%! Full Hardbody shell. Removable visor. Quick-Dry padding. Reflectivity. Construction: In-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS liner. Fit System: Roc Loc Sport. Ventilation: 18 vents.

Buy Now: Giro Fixture helmet from Tredz for only £39.89!

Fox 34 Float Factory FIT4 29 140mm BOOST was £959.00, now £650.00

Save 32%! Travel: 140mm. Spring: FLOAT. Damper: FIT4 3-Position Lever with adjustments. Steerer: 1.5 Taper. Axle: 15QR x 110 Boost.

Buy Now: Fox 34 Float Factory FIT4 29 140mm BOOST fork from Evans Cycles for only £650.00!

Shimano GR700 flat shoe was £99.99, now £59.00

Save 40%! Material: Perforated synthetic upper with mesh for heat management. Toe:Molded toe cap for additional toe protection. Outsole: MICHELIN rubber outsole for superb grip on pedal and ground. Extra Features: Stretch mesh ankle collar offers additional debris protection. Weight: 732g a pair (size 42).

Buy Now: Shimano GR700 flat shoes from Evans Cycles for only £59.00!

Genuine Innovations Full Metal Jacket Trigger CO2 Inflator was £29.99, now £14.95

Save 51%! All-Alloy Construction. Heavy Duty Design and Construction. 2 Colour Powder Coated Finish for Durability and Increased Scratch Resistance. Auto Detect Head for Instant Attachment on Schrader or Presta Valves. Built in Trigger Lock Prevents Accidental Discharge. Compatible with 16g Threaded / 20g Threaded / 20g Non-Threaded Cartridges. Supplied with 1 X 20g Non-Threaded Cartridge.

Buy Now: Genuine Innovations Full Metal Jacket Trigger CO2 Inflator from Tweeks Cycles for only £14.95!

Science In Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gels x 30 was £42.00, now £21.00

Save 50%! Truly Isotonic formulation. No added water needed. 22g of rapidly absorbed carbohydrate per gel. Convenient easy to consume format. 30 x 60ml gels per pack. Flavours included: 5 orange, 5 lemon and lime, 5 Vanilla, 5 apple, 5 cherry, 5 fruit salad. Suitable for vegans.

Buy Now: Science In Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gels x 30 from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £21.00!

Hope Tech 3 E4 brake was £185.00, now £149.85

Save 19%! Tech 3 lever offers genuine bite point and reach adjustment without tools. The Tech 3 lever is directly compatible with Shimano I-Spec shifters. E4 caliper uses 4x16mm phenolic pistons to give more usable power. No rotors are supplied with this model.

Buy Now: Hope Tech 3 E4 brake from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £149.85!

