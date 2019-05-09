Hot stuff: what we’re excited about this month

What we're excited about this month





Here’s what we’re excited about most this month. Tight pants, 21st century riding gauntlets and the sexiest bike rack of all time.

>>> Dirty Deals: sub-£100 droppers, Fox helmets, cool tools and much more!

BikeStow, from £149

bikestow.com

Blurring the lines between designer furniture and logistics is the BikeStow, a rack made from birch ply and aluminium that’ll keep your precious cargo upright and unmarked in the back of a van, garage or shed.

The BikeStow packs down flat when you’re not using it, but erected its freestanding thanks to its triangular shape, and the weight of the rack and the bikes holds it steady. It’s a neat design, using V-shaped alloy guillotines to slides down and grip your bike’s tyre, meaning it doesn’t scratch up your frame while still managing a vicelike grip. The laminated model you see here will take up to 3in tyres in 27.5in or 2.5in if you’ve got a 29er, but it’s also available in a “raw” wood only finish for a little less money that can only accommodate 2.6in tyres at 27.5in (or 2.5in again at 29in).

Easily the sexist bike rack around… but then it’s not up against much competition.

Bontrager Line Elite pedals, £39.99

trekbikes.com

Made from nylon but with proper replaceable steel pins the Bontrager Line Elite pedal blurs the line between plastic and metal. Sealed cartridge bearings, five colours.

Scott Pants, £109.99

scott-sports.com

Scott is the latest brand to offer an on-trend tight but functional trail trouser. There’s an adjustable waistband and two zip pockets for storing essentials.

Fox Ranger jersey, £45

uk.foxracing.com

The Ranger jersey from Fox is made with high tech Drirelease fabric that uses both hydrophobic and hydrophilic fibres to pull sweat away from you. Three colours, five sizes, relaxed fit and soft feel.

661 Raju gloves, £25

hotlines-uk.com

Lightweight, ventilated, and slip-on, the 661 Raji Glove, has a stretchy twill back for cooling and a perforated single layer palm with silicone printed fingertips for contact.

Pro Koryak, £249.99

madison.co.uk

The latest incarnation of Shimano’s Pro Koryak dropper is relatively inexpensive, features a new release mechanism at the post bottom and now has more travel — 150 or 170mm.

Hurly Burly, £15

hurlyburlybook.com

With 220 pages of stunning snaps and scintillating words, Hurly Burly takes you back to last season’s downhill World Cup season and the World Champs. Perfect coffee table literature.

Louri Frame Strap, £18.99

louribike.com

The Louri Frame Strap lets you ditch the pack but still take essential gear, strapping it to your frame with velcro. Comes in 21 colours and will take your tube and Co2 canisters, or water bottle.

Scott Punto Kid, £29.99

scott-sports.com

With a flashing rear light and extended coverage at the side and four bright colours the Scott Spunto Kid combines safety and fun. There’s also a low-profile back for child seats.

Fast YariUP V2, £230

tftuned.com

The Fast YariUP V2 replaces your fork’s top cap assembly, letting you adjust low and mid-speed compression and a reconfigure the internal shim stack for high speed. Fits 35mm forks only, so Yari or Revelation RC.