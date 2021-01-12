One of Britain's greatest downhill racers has switched to a German team for the new season.

The Redcar Rocket has signed with Cube, in a contract that will see the British former downhill World Champion on the German brand’s bikes.

Danny Hart’s credentials hardly require detailing. With two UCI downhill World Championships and four UCI World Cup victories to his name, Hart is without question one of the preeminent riders of his generation.

His ability to blend speed and style on the bike are unquestionable. After his 2011 World Championship win in Champery, on a treacherously steep track in biblically muddy conditions, Hart is always graded as a podium favourite when rainclouds gather over an event venue.

As the 29-year old prepares for what will hopefully be a more normalized UCI downhill events calendar in 2021, Cube has spent the off-season testing. Initial images of Hart on his new Cube downhill racing rig show him rolling 29” wheels at both ends.

Will he be on a mullet or not?

For the previous few seasons, Hart has been experimenting with the 29” and mixed wheel size configuration. It will be telling to see in what trim his Cube racing bike will be, when the 2021 UCI downhill World Cup season starts in late April, at Maribor, Slovenia.

Cube’s most advanced downhill bike is the TWO15 29. It features a carbon-fibre front triangle and aluminium rear, with an integrated adjustable angle set.

On a size medium TWO15 29, Hart will have the option of choosing between a 63.8- or 63.3° head angle. Reach numbers corresponding adjust to 444.5- or 443mm, in relation to those two head angle values.

To aid high-speed stability over the most technical terrain imaginable, Hart’s Cube TWO15 29 has 445mm chainstays.