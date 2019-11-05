Danny Hart’s World Champs bike stolen (and three other bikes)

News just in that Danny Hart and Matt Walker have been struck by thieves. Included in the haul was Danny Hart's World Champs bike.
Danny Hart: “STOLEN! 3 bikes of mine have been stolen from the Kenwood Hall Hotel in Sheffield, we believe at around 5am this morning. World Champs Saracen Myst. Saracen Aerial. Saracen Traverse. Please share the shit out of this! Let’s find these scumbags!“