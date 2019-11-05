Danny Hart’s World Champs bike stolen (and three other bikes)

Benjamin Haworth

News just in that Danny Hart and Matt Walker have been struck by thieves. Included in the haul was Danny Hart's World Champs bike.

News just in that Danny Hart and Matt Walker have been struck by thieves. Included in the haul was Danny Hart’s World Champs bike.

>>> Best current deals on cheap electric mountain bikes

View this post on Instagram

STOLEN! 3 bikes of mine have been stolen from the Kenwood Hall Hotel in Sheffield, we believe at around 5am this morning. World Champs Saracen Myst Saracen Aerial Saracen Traverse Please share the shit out of this! Let’s find these scumbags!

A post shared by Danny Hart (@dannyhart1) on

Danny Hart: “STOLEN! 3 bikes of mine have been stolen from the Kenwood Hall Hotel in Sheffield, we believe at around 5am this morning. World Champs Saracen Myst. Saracen Aerial. Saracen Traverse. Please share the shit out of this! Let’s find these scumbags!