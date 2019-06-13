Why hardtails still rule

And how to make yours even more fun to ride

Brilliant fun, simple to repair, cheap to run and with a character all of their own, hardtails are a great option for trail riding.

How do hardtails rule?

Hardtails are easier to wash, there’s less to go wrong and they’re cheaper to maintain than full-sussers.

The immediacy of power is unbeatable, and with zero squat at the back, you can sprint up smooth climbs with total efficiency.

Lastly, you know exactly what the rear wheel is doing, and is going to do. You can jump off a root and know how the bike is going to respond, the rear isn’t going to just soak it up or throw you about because the damping is adjusted badly.

Where do hardtails rule?

Instead of short, sharp rides on aggressive terrain, hardtails beg for longer distances, slacker gradients and smoother trails.

Tailor your ride to a hardtail’s strengths and you’ll be getting the most out of what these bikes can offer.

Here’s our five-point guide to making the most of yours…

RULE 1: Tyres are king

Aim for 2.3in as a minimum width.

Tyre pressure is more critical on a hardtail than a full-suspension bike because damping is such a priority. Too hard and you’ll bounce all over the place, losing grip. Too soft and you’ll pinch puncture and the tyres will squirm when you corner hard.

There is no hard and fast rule for tyre pressure — it will depend on where you ride, the tyres you run, how much you weigh and how aggressive you are — but as a starting point try WTB’s blocky, high-volume Vigilante, set up tubeless at 30psi, and experiment by gradually dropping the pressure.

RULE 2: Fiddle with your fork

As with tyres, it’s well worth finding the optimum air pressure to run in your suspension fork.

With no rear suspension, when the fork compresses on a hardtail, the whole frame pivots around the rear axle, radically steepening the geometry. This can feel dicey on steeper trails so add some low-speed compression damping if you have it, experiment with different air pressures and try altering the oil height or the air volume with spacers.

Reducing the air volume makes the spring rate more progressive, so you should find the fork supports the front end more when the trail steepens.

RULE 3: Get yourself clipped in

Flat pedals are great, but not on a hardtail — even the grippiest shoe/pedal combos are no help when you get an unexpected hit through the pedals and your foot takes off vertically!

Clip in to improve your connection with the bike — it’ll give you total confidence that no matter what you’re rattling through, your feet will remain planted.

RULE 4: Drop it like it’s hard

With no rear suspension, your legs have to absorb the bumps. Help them to get their full range of motion by dropping the saddle out of the way.

Go for a dropper post with the most drop that you can get away with — SRAM’s Reverb now comes with a huge 170mm drop.

RULE 5: Control your cockpit

Stability and confidence are very welcome when riding without the compliance of suspension, so it’s even more important to pick a bar/stem combo that feels right to you.

Short stems provide more direct steering as well as increasing stiffness.

Wide bars make a huge difference as well, around 760mm is a good width to start.