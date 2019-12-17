How to cure a hangover with a mountain bike ride

Don't spend all day in bed

It’d be nice if we could start every ride feeling fresh, but hangovers happen. Here’s how to deal with them and how to get out there and ride anyway.

Concentration and coordination

When out mountain biking, the two skills you rely on most are concentration and coordination. Unfortunately, these are the two most affected by a night out on the lash, mainly due to dehydration.

Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it encourages your body to lose fluid. That’s why you whiz more when you’re in the pub. In fact, the rodent trying to scratch its way out of your head the morning after is purely down to a lack of fluids and a failure to replace them. So here’s how to get your concentration and coordination back up before you hit that first jump.

Five ways to fight it