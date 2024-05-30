Giant’s Most affordable full-power e-bike goes on sale, at just £3,400

The Trance X E+ 3 is discounted now through Giant’s new summer sale, and it's a brilliant deal at £3,400

Giant has a decent-sized summer sale on right now, discounting 22 bikes in its range, from lightweight downcountry bikes to full-power eebs. It also includes what could be the most-affordable full-power e-bike out there, the Trance X E+ 3 £3,400.

Yup, it’s a rubbish name, but lurking behind that convoluted cluster of letters and numbers is a Yamaha-powered full suspension e-bike, with decent trail-bike geometry, capable components and a decently big battery. If there’s a deal on a better value, full-fat e-bike out there, we’re yet to see it.

Giant uses its SyncDrive Pro motor, which is really just a Yamaha power unit in disguise, and that means it generates 85Nm of torque – enough to match both Shimano EP801 and Bosch CX for power. There’s also a 625Wh battery inside the downtube, which also matches the Bosch PowerTube for capacity.

The heart of the Trance X E+ is an alloy frame, meaning it’s not quite as flashy as the carbon-built Trance X Advanced E+ 1 we tested last summer, but it shares plenty of the design features… just without the £8,000 pricetag.

We’ve seen some epic mountain bike sales this spring, first Specialized launched its mega sales, with 100 bikes and bits of kit on offer, then Trek discounted every single bike in its US range. Now it’s time for Giant to step up, albeit on a slightly more modest scale!

Giant Trance X E+ 3 details

Giant is famous for its Maestro suspension design, and the Trance X E+ here gets it too. I’ve found it to be super smooth on bikes we’ve tested in the past, and this bike gets 140mm travel delivered through a RockShox Deluxe R shock, and up front there’s a 150mm RockShox 35 Gold RL fork. The Trance X Advanced was happier on mellower trails, and I’d hazard a guess the Trance X E+ with its short travel will be just the same. Don’t buy it if you’re after an enduro weapon then, but as a trail bike it’s a great budget option.

The rest of the components are pretty basic but perfunctory, with a Shimano 12-speed Deore drivetrain, and Giant’s own brand wheels and cockpit. The only thing you might want to change is the Maxxis Dissector rear tyre – yes it’s an EXO+ casing, which makes it reasonably sturdy, but it won’t match the Assegai on the front for grip.

Head to Giant’s website for details of the bike, and you can buy it directly there too.