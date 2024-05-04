Trek’s discounted every single bike in its range, with up to 35% off 75 different makes and models… here’s my pick of the best deals

Lightweight e-bikes, enduro race bikes, trail bikes, kids bikes, full-power eebs - Trek's got the lot on sale

Last week it was Specialized with its massive Spring Sale, now it’s the turn of Trek to offer some mega deals, through the brilliantly named TrekFest. There are some great looking bargains to be had too, from thousands of dollars off the new Fuel EXe lightweight eeb, to hardtail beginner bikes for a few hundred. So, in honour of the 2024 riding season, I’ve pulled out what I reckon are the best discounts to be had.

Best full power e-bike deal

Why do we like the Trek Rail so much? It’s got great high-speed confidence from the chassis, while the reactive Bosch motor is still one of the best powertrains out there. Sure, the fork and shock aren’t top end on the Rail 7 model here, but we’re reviewed the RockShox Domain fork before and found it to be an unbelievable-value-for-money trail/e-bike fork with 38mm upper tubes. If you do want the bigger battery though, the Gen 3 Rail 7 is also on sale, down from $6,649.99 to $5,649.99.

Best hardtail deal

Best lightweight e-bike deal

The top end 9.9 XX1 AXS is not the bike to get, because it’s heavier than the Fuel EXe 9.9 XTR here – if you’re after a lightweight e-bike, then this really does matter. To be precise, it’s over 2lb lighter than the fancy pants bike, costs less money, and still comes with a dream parts list including full RockShox Ultimate AirWiz suspension, carbon wheels and of course Shimano XTR drivetrain. The TQ motor is near-silent too, puts out 50Nm of torque and 250 watts of maximum continuous power, and there’s a 360Wh battery with a range extender option. Four colors and all sizes are available S-XL.

Best kids bike deal

Trek Wahoo 24 | Save 24% at Trek

Was $499.99 , now $379.99

I’ve not actually tested the Wahoo 24 kids bike, but for less than $400 and with a frame made from Trek’s brilliant Alpha aluminum, it’s basically a steal. It is not technically a mountain bike, but with good geometry, a ludicrously low 21lb weight (trust us, that’s kick ass for a kids bike for a 10-year-old), knobbly tyres and a singlering drivetrain, I’m betting it would do well off-road. View Deal at Trek

Best entry level hardtail deal

Best enduro bike deal

The bones of the Trek Slash 8 are great, it’s got progressive geometry and all five sizes are still available in this sale. There’s a real sense of urgency to the bike too despite the big 170mm travel front and rear, so you never feel over-biked… but there’s still enough there to save you when you’re tired in a race. It is the ideal choice for anyone looking for that one do-it-all ride.

Best trail bike deal

The Trek Fuel 9.8 gets wireless shifting with SRAM GX AXS, it’s built for hard charing too with a Fox Performance 36 fork and Float X shock, and you even get a set of Bontrager carbon wheels. Honestly, the only thing you’re going to want to change is the tyre setup – swap the Bontrager SE5s for something with more grip in the wet.