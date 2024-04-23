Specialized has over 100 items in its new mega sale, with up to 50% off: I’ve picked out the best deals on bikes, helmets and shoes

Deals are back, get em while they're hot

Specialized is launching the mother of all sales events, with over 100 bikes, helmets, shoes, jackets and loads more discounted up to 50%. We’ve trawled through the list and cherry picked the best deals to be had, with great discounts from the so-so sale items, with bikes like the Epic Evo the pick of the crop. We haven’t seen deals this good since Black Friday back in 2023.

Best XC bike deal

The Epic Evo Pro now has an amazing 50% off, meaning you can buy a bike from the Specialized store for £3,750 rather than £7,500 list price. This isn’t the latest Epic 8 Evo that launched earlier this year, but this bike is no slouch – when we reviewed the Pro the only fault we could find was that it was too darned expensive. It still boasts responsive suspension and lets you cover ground with ruthless efficiency, all the while having fun on it too. So if you’re racing XC this season or just want a bike that can cover the miles, the Epic Evo Pro is a steal.

Best e-bike deal

Specialized is pretty stingey on the e-bike deals in this sale, but you can still get a full-power Specialized Turbo Levo Alloy for £4,200, which is pretty astonishing for a bike that’s based on our E-bike of the Year 2023. OK so you don’t get the lightweight carbon frame of that bike, but when you have the best full power motor on the market, 90Nm torque and 560W of peak power a few hundred grams more weight means nothing.

Best trail bike deal

This could be my only chance in life to own this famous badge, because there’s no way in hell I can afford one normally – Specialized has the S-Works Stumpjumper T-Type on sale for £5,500. It’s not exactly cheap then, but it’s 50% off and the kit list on one of the best trail bikes around is just mental: full FACT 11m carbon frame with the SWAT door, SRAM AXS XX drivetrain, AXS dropper post, Fox Factory suspension, and Roval Control 240 carbon wheels. There is nothing on here that isn’t top drawer. I’d probably hang this on my wall, if I didn’t want to ride it so much.

Best shoe deal

Here we go then, one of the best flat pedal shoes on the market is on sale with 50% off, in the Specialized 2FO Roost Flat. It’s good because the sole is grippy enough to rival a Five Ten, and when we reviewed the Roost we loved the fact there’s space in the toe box even for big flat feet like mine. For £50 you’re well advised to buy two pairs then, because I don’t think deals like this will last too much longer now brands are reaching the bottom of their overstocked inventories.

Best tyre deal

Specialized Purgatory Grid Trail 2Bliss Ready T9 | Save 50%

Was £55, now £22.50

Specialized is killing it with tyres right now, the Hillbilly is great in the wet, while this Purgatory is brilliant as a rear tyre for your e-bike, or a front tyre on a trail bike. And for £22.50, you really can’t go wrong.

Read our full review of the Specialized Purgatory here. View Deal at Specialized

Specialized makes some of the best tyres around, and they’re particularly good at making them for a good price too. This latest deal on a Purgatory Grid Trail 2Bliss Ready T9 is just ridiculous though, I mean it’s £22.50 for goodness sake: when it’s one of the best mountain bike rear tyres out there that’s an absolute steal. When we reviewed the T7 version we found it lightweight and fast rolling, and the T9 here offers even better grip. Stick one on the back of your e-bike, who cares if you scrub it off this summer for this price?!

Best helmet deal

Specialized Tactic | Save 45% at Specialized

Was £80, now £45

The Specialized Tactic is one of my go-to helmets, it looks great and offers extended side and rear protection, with a slippery surface that helps it score full marks at Virginia Tech.

Read our full review of the Five Ten Freerider Pro here. View Deal at Specialized

The Specialized Tactic is one of my favourite helmets, not because it’s the flashiest or most expensive, but because it’s comfy, simple and looks really cool (hey, I’m a sucker for mtb style!). It also scores an impressive 5 stars on the Virginia Tech rating system, and that’s got a lot to do with why I trust my head inside it. It’s on sale now with 45% off, and I love that everyone out there can be really well protected without spending a fortune.