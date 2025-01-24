Get ready for some monumental e-bike deals, as Husqvarna and GasGas withdraw from the UK and most of Europe, and look to offload stock

PNM, which owns now-bankrupt KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas, plans to “streamline business activities and reduce inventory” - marketing speak for a flash sale, as it pulls out from all regions but Austria and the US

KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas e-bikes could soon go on sale with mega discounts in the UK, as PNM, which owns the brands, pulls out from markets outside its home nation of Austria, and the US.

PNM said it would phase out sales and customer services globally, with only its headquarters in Munderfing, Austria, and Murrieta, California remaining, as it looks to clear some monumental debts.

And with a huge inventory of unsold bikes rumoured to be stacked up in warehouses around the world, this spring could be an ideal time to snap up a bargain.

PNM, or Pierer New Mobility to give it its full name, said in a statement it would “process existing inventory to the maximum degree,” which very much sounds like off-loading stock at discount prices. But with the market already flooded with overstocked bikes those discounts will need to be wildly low to tempt mountain bikers already sated on sales.

KTM declared bankruptcy in 2024 with a confirmed debt of €1.8 billion and rumours of a warehouse chock full of 300,000 unsold motorbikes. Last summer the brand was literally giving away e-bikes to anyone buying one of its motorbikes, news that now appears to be a forewarning of the coming crisis. It’s something of a comedown for a moto brand that was once gunning for the mountain bike market in big way, but presumably failed to adjust for falling demand.

“During this transition phase, daily business for customers will continue as usual,” the statement continued. “The company will consolidate its operational functions (such as Customer Service, Marketing and Sales) at its headquarters in Munderfing, Austria, and Murrieta, California, USA,” PNM said.

There’s very little detail but the wording seems to suggest it’s scaling back its operations.

“From these two locations, PNM will manage its global business operations,” it said. “This also means that current regional activities (including South Africa, Germany, and the United Kingdom) will be gradually and systematically phased out.

We’ve scoured the web for KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas deals and it’s looking pretty decent if not exceptional right now.

The latest GasGas ECC6 is on sale with 25% off at JE James Cycles for £6,749. And you can pick up a Husqvarna Mountain Cross MC2 with Shimano EP801 motor for just £2,974, down from £1,525.

Is buying an e-bike from a company vastly scaling back its operations a safe move? In this case almost certainly yes because of the wealth of bikes and spare parts available for service. PNM also guarantees there will be no “disruptions in the delivery of spare parts and accessories or in customer service,” which makes buying one of its bikes are pretty safe bet.