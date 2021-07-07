Pushed for time? Here are a few short, intense workouts

This workout is designed to give you a short, sharp blast, maximising your workout efficiency using exercises that specifically relate to the demands of mountain biking.

The coach: Becky Skelton

A dog bothering, Elite DH MTB athlete and personal trainer. Becky was the 2019 Elite British Downhill Series Champion. @becciskelton_ mtb_training

This workout is great as it can be done anywhere with no equipment. It is suitable for someone just starting riding right through to a pro athlete. It is also a great tool to use as a fitness/ strength gauge to monitor your improvements. Doing it regularly will develop strength, cardiovascular capacity, muscular endurance and mental resilience.

As with all exercise, you should do a warm up before starting. Complete as many rounds of the following as possible in 15 minutes. Count your rounds.

10x plank shoulder taps

Get into a full plank position with hands directly under shoulders and feet slightly wider than hip distance apart. Lift up one hand to touch your opposite shoulder and return to the start position. Alternate arms. As you do this, squeeze your bum and keep your core tight; you do not want to rock from side to side. Don’t let hips sag down.

Beginners option: Do from the knees.

10x hand release press up

Get into a push up position with your palms flat on the floor at chest level. Bend at the elbows and lower your chest all the way to the ground. Lift both hands off the floor, squeezing between shoulder blades and quickly place them back on the ground, and then push yourself back up. Keep core tight.

Beginners option: Do from the knees.

10x reverse lunge to high knee jump (each side)

Stand with your feet together. Step back with your right leg into a lunge so your knee is under your hips, stand back up and as you do bring your right knee forward with power into a high knee. At the top of that movement, you will jump with the left leg. Without putting your right foot back on the ground, bring it back for the next repetition.

Beginners option: No jump.

10x burpees

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart. Push your hips back, bend your knees, and bring your hands to the floor. Jump back into the top of a push-up position. Lower yourself down so your thighs and chest make contact with the floor. Push yourself back up again and – as you do so – jump your feet towards your hands. Extend your hips back to a standing position. At the same time, jump and clap your hands above your head.

Beginners option: Step back.

10x air squat

Stand with feet hip distance apart, toes pointing slightly outwards. Keeping core tight, torso lifted, shoulders back, and weight through heels, bend your knees, and push them out slightly as if you were sitting into a chair. Try and get glutes to touch the back of your calves. Straighten your legs and squeeze your bum to come back up.

Beginners option: Bum parallel to knees.