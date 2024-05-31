Geometron has updated its flagship G1 with more adustability and the ability to change the rear travel

The brand has redesigned the G1 to feature size proportional geometry...but it's not the gearbox bike we were expecting

Geometron has announced its flagship G1 mountain bike has been redesigned. It’s been around since 2019, when the brand collaborated with Nicolai Bikes to launch it. And the 2025 model has some pretty cool new features – without losing its almost raw look.

For those waiting to hear more about the G2 model with a gearbox that we reported on last year, you’ll have to wait a little longer. So what’s the craic with the new G1?

Geometron 2025 G1 need to know:

More adjustability than previous G1 thanks to proportional chainstays

Change the shock and get different rear wheel travel

Uses EXT Racing Shock

Mutators on chain stay and seat stay allow for changes to head angle, BB height, chainstay length and wheel size

Factory setting with 175mm rear travel/180mm front

16.1kg weight for the GX AXS model and no pedals

Priced from £7,499 for GX build or £3,600 for frame and shock

What’s new on the Geometron G1 2025 model?

The Geometron G1 is and remains the brand’s flagship model – and it’s a do-it-all kind of bike, and with the 2025 model, it’s now suitable for more riders. It will come with 5 different front centre lengths, and 6 different rear centre lengths can be achieved with mutators on the chain stays. These are compatible with all five front centres.

Geometron says this means the design will now accommodate riders between 5ft 3in to 6ft 8in (160cm to 202cm). The full build (on the GX AXS model) is claimed to weigh 16.1kg – the same as the previous G1.

You also get a few wheel size options, including full 29”, 29/27.5” or full 27.5”. Geometron is really covering its bases with the G1. The seat stay mutators also allow for more adjustability with incremental bottom bracket height as well as the head angle.

We asked what length seatpost riders can expect to run on the new G1 – and as expected, this depends on the frame size. But, Geometron does intend for riders to be able to run a minimum of 185mm drop – and the seatpost is straight so you can run longer droppers if you want.

More frame edits

The frame’s rear aligning dropout has also been redesigned to accommodate the SRAM UDH, so that bodes well for those wanting to utilise it. The top tube has also been lowered by 25mm, and the ZS56 headtube now takes headset cups.

For the mechanically minded, you may be pleased to know Geometron has gone for external cabling and a threaded 73mm wide bottom bracket so it’s easier to replace at home.

The four bar linkage is progressive, with a 31% total increase in progression – this, according to Geometron provides a softer inital part of the stroke and support when you hit the bigger stuff or take a bigger hit. This is because the force required to compress the suspension increases throughout the stroke so doesn’t rely on the spring rate alone.

Geometron also highlights an anti-squat value of 100% at 30% sag, with a rider in the seated climbing position on a large frame and 32/44T gearing.

The anti-rise value of 62% at 30% sag was recorded with a rider in a descending position on a large frame.

The different configurations show just how much you can alter the geometry and travel of this versatile bike:

Base configuration – 230x65mm shock – 162/175mm travel at the rear, 170/180mm travel at the front

Short travel configuration – 210x55mm shock – 142/155mm travel at the rear, 140/150mm travel at the front

Long travel configuration – 250x75mm shock – 182/200mm travel at the rear, 190/200mm travel at the front

Geometron G1 specs

There are a couple of builds you can choose from – the fully built versions include GX AXS or GX. The GX AXS model costs £8,099 and uses an EXT Era V2 170mm fork, a Hope Evo crankset and comes with a choice of Scwhalbe Magic Mary, Tacky Chan 2.4in or Continental Argotal 2.4in tyres up front. The rear choices are Schwalbe Big Betty, Tacky Chain 2.4in or Continental Kryptotal 2.4in.

You can also choose to buy the bike as a frameset, with various configurations depending on whether you want the fork and seatpost etc.

The G1 is available for purchase from 31 May from Geometron.

Full list of models and prices:

Frame and shock – £3,600

Frame, shock and fork – £4,975

Frame, shock, fork and seatpost – £5,275

G1 T-GX AXS – £8,099

G1 M-GX – £7,499

geometronbikes.co.uk