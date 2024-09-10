Gee Atherton’s Ridgeline 5: Resistance is another mountain escapade epic, but with an intimate twist

The latest instalment of Gee Atherton's Ridgeline video series reveals the whole process of filming and riding, along with some epic Swiss scenery

Gee Atherton and his crew have launched the latest episode of their Ridgeline riding series on YouTube, in which Atherton goes beyond what should be possible on a mountain bike with epic backdrops. This time the team are in Engelberg-Titlis, Switzerland, and while the riding is obviously a big part of the filming, this episode also showcases what goes on behind the scenes – and how Atherton comes to terms with some of his past injuries and crashes.

We’ve all seen Ridgeline III: The Knife Edge and Gee’s massive crash back in 2021. And while he certainly doesn’t seem any less fearless in his antics, this film shows a new side to him. An almost thoughtful and intimate look into what makes Atherton tick.

A different look at Atherton and how Ridgeline comes to be

The latest video shoes more of the reality of the behind the scenes, less of the glamour cut into 4 minute slots and more of the difficulties he and the crew face as they try and ride and film some of the world’s most treacherous terrain.

Gee commented on the release: “From the start, the Ridgeline Series has been about taking mountain biking to the limit … exploring what’s possible on a bike and creating the most stunning footage in the most amazing places around the world. I love that feeling of being on the very limit of how far we can go.

“I’m super proud of what we achieved in the Series so far, but I wanted to move beyond the adrenaline and glamour of a four minute edit. I wanted to show the reality behind those action highlights, the hard grind, the setbacks, and the absolute trust in my bike, my crew, and my equipment that are essential in the making of these films. I want to keep on pushing boundaries and this film gives an unvarnished insight into what that takes. Every single step felt like we’d picked a fight with forces way bigger than ourselves.

“People ask me how I forget or block out the injuries I’ve sustained on previous Ridgelines, but you never forget, I’m never without those injuries, in my mind and in my body … for me it’s about how you operate with them and learn to be ok and accept and carry them – this is who you are now. These extreme locations make all of us dig deep into a zone you can rarely access elsewhere.”

From Dyfi Bike Park to the Alpine terrain of Switzerland, Atherton and his collaborator and friend Dan Griffiths have filmed some of the most extreme mountain biking ever done – all for the quest of pushing themselves to the limits.

We won’t spoil it entirely for you though, take a look at the latest episode of Ridgeline above.