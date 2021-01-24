The Rakan LT is a longer-travel version of Fuji's trail bike, configured for enduro riding.

Fuji has added a long-travel version of its Rakan, for enduro riders who are followers of the American bike brand.

The standard Rakan is a 120mm 29er, with the new LT version increasing that to 150mm. With kinematics that work with both long travel air and coil shocks, the Rakan LT is aimed at steeped and rougher terrain.

With an aluminium frame interesting M-link rear suspension configuration, the Rakan LT is aimed at those riders who need a lot of bike, for steep and technical descents. The M-link suspension system has pivots nearly in the middle of the chainstays, which is unusual.

Lots of travel and slack angles

Fuji’s has specified a 160mm fork for the Lakan LT, with 42mm offset. This angles the bike with a 63.7° head angle and seat angles varying between 77.5- and 76.5°, depending on size. For a geometry reference, the size large Lakan LT, has 490mm of reach.

Fuji is marketing two variants of Rakan LT. The entry-level 1.5 has a RockShox Yari RC fork and Super Deluxe Coil Select shock. Drivetrain is Shimano’s Deore 11-speed (instead of 12-speed).

Brakes are TRP’s Trail S levers and callipers, actuation 203mm rotors up front and 180mm rear. The Rakan LT 1.5 rolls a WTB ST i30 aluminium wheelset, shod with Maxxis Assegai 29×2.5” tyres up front and Minion DHR II 29×2.50″ rubber at the rear.

There is a 12-speed option

The premium Rakan LT, upgraded suspension components to a ZEB Select+ fork and Super Deluxe Coil Select+ shock. Drivetrain is sourced from SRAM and adds a gear, being the GX Eagle 12-speed.

Brakes upgraded to TRP Quadiems, clamping the same rotor sizes. The Lakan LT 1.1 uses a DT Swiss M1900 Spline 30 wheelset.

If the 120mm Rakan is a bit too little bike for your requirements, Fuji’s 150mm Rakan LT should be more than enough 29er. Curiously, the Rakan LT sits notably close to the brand’s Auric LT within Fuji’s product portfolio, which offers 10mm more front and rear travel.