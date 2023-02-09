Fox enters the mountain bike shoe market with new Union flat and clipless models

Fox Racing adds shoes to the mix, becoming the latest brand to produce mountain bike shoes including two clipless models and one flat

They’ve been two years in the making, but they’re finally here. Fox Racing has unveiled its new mountain bike shoes, the Fox Union Shoes, comprising two clipless models and one flat. What’s more, they’ve been developed with the input of its impressive athlete roster including multiple World Champion Greg Minnaar, Nina Hoffman, Steve Peat and Jackson Goldstone.

Need to know:

Three shoe models: two clipless, one flat

Available in sizes 37-47 EU, 5.5-13 US Men’s / 6.5-14.5 US Women’s

Half-sizes available from 41-46

Clipless models will include two pairs of arch height

inserts

After a handful of brands dominating the shoe market, particularly the flat shoe sector, for many years, in recent times there has been a veritable explosion in footwear options. With its in-house expertise, not to mention the expert athletes Fox can call on to test and feedback on designs, Fox are confident that the new Fox Union shoes will be among the best mountain bike shoes you can find.

The brand already produces motocross boots, so footwear isn’t an area they’re unfamiliar with.

“Fox’s demand for best-in-class products is translating across all categories, from helmets

to shoes. We’ve validated the trend through direct rider feedback, consumer data and wholesale partners around the globe,” shares Mikey Rangel, Head of Marketing at Fox Racing.

“Combine this demand with Fox Racing’s amazing team of designers, developers, vendors, and professional athletes, pursuing footwear was a no-brainer for us. For the first time in the brand’s history, both mountain bike and motocross riders are equipped with best-in-class, head-to-toe protection and apparel. It’s a testament to our mission statement – to equip and inspire.”

The Fox Union Shoe

As mentioned, there will be three models of the Fox Union shoe available. The two clipless models are the Union and Union BOA, while the Union Flat is, as you might guess, the flat pedal model.

All models share a welded one-piece upper with moulded toe cap and reinforced toe box. The all-important sole uses ‘Ultratac’ which promises a blend of grip and durability. The clipless models both use a glass-nylon shank for stiffness within the sole, while the flat option features hex-shaped lugs with increased spacing around lugs at the toe and heel for better grip while walking.

The Union shoe uses a lace and velcro-strap closure system, the Union BOA uses two BOA cord and dials for micro-adjustable fit, and the Union Flat uses a lace closure system.

Each of the three models will be available in four different colours; Black, Grey, Mocha and Red, with unisex sizing from EU37-47 which translates to 5.5-13 US Men’s / 6.5-14.5 US Women’s. Between EU41 – 46, half sizes will also be available.

The Union and Union BOA clipless models will also include two pairs of arch height inserts to allow riders to customise the fit to their own requirements.

Fox Union Shoe prices

Union Flat: €149.99, £129.99, $149.95

€149.99, £129.99, $149.95 Union: €169.99, £159.99, $179.95

€169.99, £159.99, $179.95 Union BOA: €239.99, £219.99, $249.95

“Fox has nailed it with the perfect stiffness and support,” comments Jackson Goldstone, one of the high-profile list of athletes that have been involved in the development of the new Fox Union shoes. And in the upcoming race season, expect to see the Santa Cruz Syndicate team and other Fox athletes such as Neko Mulally riding and racing in them.

First Impressions

So far I’ve managed one ride on the Fox Union Flat and first impressions are good.

It’s a lightweight shoe, weighing only 775g a pair on my scales (size 43), which compares favourably to the similar Specialized 2FO DH flat at 948g. Inside is very slightly roomier than the Specialized and they’re easy to pull on without crushing the heel.

There’s not much shock absorption in the sole, so rough tracks can start to bounce the Union around on the pedal, but in terms of pure grip, the Ultratac rubber is up there with best from Five Ten, Ride Concepts and Specialized, helped by the compact hexagonal pattern that lets pedal pins find somewhere to nestle.

I like the one-piece upper as it should be really easy to wipe clean, bit the laces could be wider and the lace tidy is on the baggy side. At £129.99 it’s competitively priced, so the question is, how well will it last? Only time will tell…