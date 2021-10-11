Fox helmets have all riders covered

Fox helmets are seen on the best mountain bike pros. Fox helmets always look dialed and stylish. Fox helmets always use the best current protection technologies and pass all the international safety standards.

What a lot of regular riders don’t realise however is that Fox helmets aren’t just premium priced lids for pros. Fox have more MTB helmet models than you might expect. There’s a Fox helmet for all types of mountain biker.

Even Fox’s entry-level helmets are MIPS-enabled and sport many features typically associated with high-end lids. The Fox MIPS range begins with the Fox Mainframe helmet (SRP £79.99) and tops out at the incredible Fox Rampage Pro Carbon full-facer (SRP £460).

Let’s now go through Fox’s extensive range of helmets to demonstrate that they really do have a helmet for all kinds of riding and all types of rider. No matter your level of riding or the trail you ride, Fox have a helmet for you. And they all come with the best in class protection.

Fox Mainframe, £79.99

Affordable and stylish helmet for regular riders

As with any modern MTB helmet worth its salt, the Mainframe offers deep coverage down the rear of the head, and an internal MIPS liner, yet does so without ending up unduly heavy or clunky looking. The Mainframe is as style-conscious as any other premium Fox helmet. The plentiful and generous sized vents prevent you from overheating too much. The in-molded channel vents are a great feature on a helmet at this price. The moisture-wicking liner is also fully removable and machine-washable as and when you need to give the helmet a freshen up.

Fox Speedframe and Speedframe Pro, £99 – £139

Superior open-face protection and performance

The super styling Speedframe and Speedframe Pro not only features the MIPS liner for reducing rotational force in impacts but also sports an indexed three position peak for all you goggle fans out there. Both Speedframe models feature the full 360° retention system that adapts to all head shapes. The Speedframe Pro is equipped with a Varizorb dual-density EPS liner, Fidlock SNAP helmet buckle and XT2 antimicrobial comfort liner.

Fox Dropframe Pro, £180

Maximum coverage meets maximum ventilation

The Fox Dropframe Pro really did redefine the mountain bike helmet scene. It takes the best of light full face designs and combines them with the airiness of traditional open-face designs. The Fox Dropframe Pro features the same MIPS and Varizorb EPS liner as the Speedframe and Speedframe Pro but offers much more in the way of head coverage. The Dropframe Pro is impressively light and surprisingly well ventilated on the trail.

Fox Proframe, £230

The original and still the best light full-face

At 750g for a size Medium, the Fox Proframe is amazingly light. It’s so light and well ventilated in fact that Fox see no reason to offer a convertible (removable chin-bar) helmet design in their range at all. Just ride wide open all the time with the Proframe. The 24 vents take care of ventilation. Even the visor is designed to be part airflow director as well as a sun/rain shade. The Proframe is equipped with a Varizorb dual-density EPS liner, Fidlock SNAP helmet buckle and full MIPS liner.

Fox Rampage Pro Carbon, £460

Performance and protection in one race-ready package

The ultimate mountain bike helmet. A veritable wishlist of features, not least of which is: must look damn cool. The anti-rotational impact design features extend even beyond the MIPS liner; the peak is held on with breakaway fixings that sheer off in crash impacts. What else? Dual-density, in-mold Varizorb EPS layer. Injected mesh vent screens allow air in but keep debris out. Antimicrobial moisture-wicking washable liner and cheek pads. The icing on the cake being the lightweight carbon fibre construction.

Fox have got you covered

Fox’s commitment to safety and protection means that they now offer MIPS protection system from their entry level helmet to the top end one. Regardless of the price range, Fox do not compromise on protection of the riders.