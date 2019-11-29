Five Ten Freerider for £50.97 in wide range of sizes in CRC’s Black Friday sale

Proper Freeriders, in a good range of sizes (at the time of writing), in nice colourways

A suitably black colourway version of the iconic and much-loved Five Ten Freerider shoes is currently in the Black Friday sales bunfight at CRC.

>>> Black Friday 2019 mountain bike deals: kids bikes, convertible helmets, dropper posts and much more!

Buy Now: Five Ten Freerider MTB Shoes 2019 from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £50.97!

Those of you who are permanently on the lookout for cheap Five Tens will know the pitfalls; super limited range of sizes, really hideous colourways, not quite the Five Ten that you wanted etc etc.

Well, rejoice! This sale is for proper Freeriders, in a good range of sizes (at the time of writing), in nice colourways. As well as the predominantly black/grey options there is also a brighter blue/orange (blorange?) colourway too.

Buy Now: Five Ten Freerider MTB Shoes 2019 from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £50.97!

Black Friday’s official date is November 29 (today!) with mega deals expected to last until Monday December 2. There’s plenty of offers floating around already, and we’re doing the hard part by wading through them, to find the best deals on products our tech team recommends.

‘Buy Now’ links

In our Black Friday deals content, we include links to retailers. If you click on one, then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Are these Five Tens for you?

These are the classic commonplace Five Ten Freerider shoes. THE Freerider. Full stop. No suffix. The entry level Five Ten. A single- or multi-coloured upper made from suede and mesh. Dotty tread pattern made from Stealth S1 (or Stealth Phantom if sole is coloured). Weight: 413g per shoe. SRP £85.00.