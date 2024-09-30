Bosch’s new CX motor is smarter and quieter than ever – here are 5 new e-bikes powered by this hot new drive unit

The latest, most sophisticated, and mountain bike-friendly Bosch CX motor is finally out in the open, and there's already a flush of new bikes from the likes of Trek, Focus, and Mondraker available with it fitted.

The floodgates have opened at Bosch’s e-bike development campus near Stuttgart, releasing a tsunami of new e-bikes with the latest gen 5 Performance CX motor that we recently spotted at Eurobike. With that in mind, here’s a round-up of five new models from the likes of Trek, Focus and Mondraker available with this new motor. But this is just the beginning – expect more new Bosch-equipped bikes to drop before the week is out.

I should start by highlighting the updates to the new Bosch CX motor. These include a smarter response thanks to additional inertial sensors, no more rattle while coasting due to revised internals, a smaller, lighter (minus 100g) physical size with only two mounting bolts, a new compact handlebar display, and two new batteries using the latest cell technology (600Wh and 800Wh). They’re just the headlines though, so if you want to know more, and find out how it rides, check out my first ride review of the Bosch Performance CX gen 5 with eShift and ABS braking.

Bosch Performance CX gen 5 need to know

Fifth generation of Bosch’s highly popular, flagship motor

No more power or torque – keeps at 85Nm and 600W peak power

Smaller and lighter (2.8kg) with new two-bolt frame fixture

New 600W and 800W batteries use the latest cells to save weight

New compact colour handlebar display in protected position

Most intelligent and sophisticated motor response yet improves rider experience

Trek Rail+ Gen 5

Our e-bike of the year in 2021, the Trek Rail has remained largely unchanged since. So the new Gen 5 version is its most comprehensive revision to date, and brings some significant changes. We won’t go into two much detail here as we’ve got a full rundown on the new Trek Rail Gen 5, including pricing and spec right here. But in the meantime these are the vital statistics…

Trek Rail+ Gen 5 need to know

Travel increased to 160mm front and rear

MX wheels instead of 29in front and rear

New Bosch Performance CX motor and 800Wh battery

More secure battery compartment

Flip chips for geo and leverage curve

Prices start at £6,000 for the Rail+ 8

Four frame sizes from S to XL

Still comes with a kickstand mount!

Trek Rail+ gen 5 pricing

Rail+ 8 £6,000 / €6,499. Rail+ 9.7 £6,500 / €6,999. Rail+ 9.8 (GX or XT) £7,750 / €8,499. Rail+ 9.9 X0 AXS £11,000 / €11,999. Rail+ 9.9 XX AXS £12,000 / €12,999.

Mondraker Chaser

Mondraker’s trail e-bike is it’s most versatile full power option, according to the brand, and gets the latest Bosch Performance CX motor mounted to an alloy frame. Only the motor is new though – it doesn’t get the latest battery tech.

Mondraker Chaser need to know

150mm travel with 160mm fork

Alloy frame with Zero Suspension and Forward Geometry

Three models available starting at £4,599

This is the workhorse of the Mondraker e-bike range, a versatile trail e-bike with 160mm/150mm travel and 29in wheels front and rear. The 6061 Stealth Alloy frame is fitted with the new Bosch Performance CX motor to give the most refined and controllable response of any motor from the German brand. It’s also the quietest it has ever been thanks to changes to the internals. Mondraker offers the Chaser in four frame sizes (S-XL) and three build kits starting at £4,599. This entry-level model is the Chaser, and comes with a RockShox Psylo fork, RockShox Deleuxe Select R shock, SRAM DB8 brakes and SX Eagle drivetrain, and Mavic E-Crossride wheels. Inside the down tube is the older and heavier 625Wh battery powering the new CX motor. Another £400 gets the Chaser 750 which gets the same spec, but the larger 750Wh battery. Top of the tree is the Chaser R at £5,399. Upgrades to this model include a Fox 36 Float Rhythm fork, Float Rhythm shock, GX Eagle drivetrain, and Mavic E-Deemax wheels. An older 750Wh battery is fitted inside the down tube.

Mondraker Chaser pricing

Mondraker Chaser £4,599 / €4,999. Mondraker Chaser 750 £4,999 / €5,499. Mondraker Chaser R £5,399 / €5,999.

Focus Jam2

Part of the Pon Group, Focus has revamped its Jam2 trail e-bike with the new Bosch Performance CX motor and a totally new frame.

Focus Jam2 need to know

Trail e-bike with 160mm / 150mm travel and 29in wheels front and rear

New frame with swoopy hydroformed alloy tubing to mimic a carbon look

Four frame sizes and four build options

Choice of 600Wh battery or 800Wh with different cover

Display units on all models

Range starts at £4,399

Focus has three e-bike options – the Vam2, the Jam2, and the Sam2 – and this Jam2 is the Goldilocks version with full power Bosch Performance CX motor and big battery, but trail-friendly travel and geometry. It gets 29in wheels front and rear, with an alloy frame used across all four models. This updated chassis gets heavily-shaped tubing to give it a carbon vibe, although the chunky weld between the down tube and motor housing makes it pretty obvious this is actually a hydroformed alloy frame. A huge head tube with scalloped neck, CIS headset cable routing, and a stem and spacers that blend into the frame make for a distinctive front end, if more complex to work on. Further back, the top tube flares and cradles the forward shock mount, and the battery removes via a big cut-out in the underside of the down tube.

This compartment will accept both 600Wh or 800Wh batteries depending on whether you prioritise weight or range – the 800Wh unit extending a bit lower under the down tube. Focus has also ensured that you can run the 250Wh range extender as well, although there’s no chance to run a water bottle and a range extender.

Fat 2.6in tyres from Schwalbe or Maxxis adorn all models, as do 200mm rotors front and rear. Every bike comes with a screen, although not the inconspicuous new Purion 400 – instead Focus has gone for the big and bulky Kiox 300 and LED remote or Purion 200. In fact there’s no top tube-mounted System Controller at all, so you’re forced to run one of Bosch’s clunky display units whether you like it or not. Which is a bit of an oversight in my opinion.

Moving on to sizing and geo, the Jam2 comes in four frame sizes from S-XL. Claimed head angle is 65º with a 76.5º effective seat angle. Reach numbers are 425mm, 455mm, 480mm, and 510mm. Chainstays are 450mm and seat tube lengths are nice and short.

The range starts with the Jam2 6.7 which comes in at £4,399 with the 600Wh battery. This gets a RockShox Psylo Silver RC fork, RockShox Deluxe Select shock, Shimano Cues drivetrain and Tektro brakes. Next is the Jam2 6.8 with RockShox Lyrik Select fork, Super Deluxe Select shock, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, and DB8 brakes. Price is £5,299 with 600Wh battery. One from top in the range is the 6.9 at £5,799. For that you’re looking at an XT/Deore drivetrain, Fox 36 Performance Elite fork and Float X Performance shock, and TRP Evo Pro brakes. Finally there’s the Jam2 6.0 which costs £6,999. This gets a Lyrik Ultimate fork, Super Deluxe Select + shock, SRAM GX Eagle Transmission, and SRAM Code Silver brakes. There’s also a one-piece carbon bar and stem. Choosing the 800Wh battery costs an extra £400 on all models, except the 6.0 which is only available with the 600Wh unit.

Focus Jam2 pricing

Focus Jam2 6.7 £4,399 / €4,999. Focus Jam2 6.8 £5,299 / €5,999. Focus Jam2 6.9 £5,799 / €6,599. Focus Jam2 6.0 £6,999 / €7,999.

Cube Stereo Hybrid One44

Cube is always a strong option if you’re looking for a Bosch motor and excellent value for money. So what does the German brand have up its sleeve with the new Bosch CX motor? Most riders will gravitate towards the new Stereo Hybrid One44 model, the base model of which gets you a carbon frame with 140mm of travel and the latest Bosch CX motor for only £3,999. That is the cheapest ways to get your hands on this latest drive unit that I could find. But Cube also has some new longer and shorter travel e-bike models we highlighted recently here.

Cube Stereo Hybrid One44 need to know

Carbon frame with 140mm travel and 150mm fork

29in wheels front and rear (except size small, which gets 27.5in at both ends)

Four frame sizes from S-XL

Flip chip adjusts head angle by 0.5º (64.8º / 65.4º)

Long 457mm chainstays

Five build kits from £3,999

This new Stereo Hybrid frame changes the suspension layout from a vertical shock and rocker link to a horizontal shock under the top tube and swing link attached to the seat tube. There’s a big brace running between the head tube and the forward shock mount, and the battery is removable via a large cut-out in the underside of the down tube. Cables are routed through the headset for a clean look and a time-consuming workshop experience. Depending on your budget, there are five models. Top of the range is the Stereo Hybrid One44 HPC SLT at £7,499. This comes specced to the nines, with Fox Factory suspension and Transfer dropper post, SRAM XX AXS Transmission and Newman wheels. Save a cool £1k and still get the bling Kashima suspension and wireless gears on the Stereo Hybrid HPC AT for £6,499. Then there’s the Stereo Hybrid HPC TM for £5,499 with Fox Performance suspension and SRAM GX AXS wireless transmission. The two further models are the Stereo Hybrid HPC SLX (£4,499) and Race (£3,999). All models get the same C62 Carbon/alloy rear mix frame and Bosch Performance CX drive unit. Battery sizes are TBC at time of publication.

Cube Stereo Hybrid One44 HPC prices

Cube Stereo Hybrid One44 HPC Race £3,999 / €4,499. Cube Stereo Hybrid One44 HPC SLX £4,499 / €4,999. Cube Stereo Hybrid One44 HPC TM £5,499 / €5,999. Cube Stereo Hybrid One44 HPC AT £6,499 / €6,999. Cube Stereo Hybrid One44 HPC SLT £7,499 / €8,499.

Haibike AllMtn

Haibike is a 100% e-bike brand, and a long-time Bosch customer, so it’s no surprise to see some new models from the German brand with the latest Performance CX motor fitted. One of which is the AllMtn model.

Haibike AllMtn need to know

Trail e-bike with 160mm travel front, 150mm rear

MX wheels and alloy frame

Two models from £4,199

There’s not much detail in the press pack from Haibike, but according to the brand this updated AllMtn uses a new frame that’s lighter, stronger, and more balanced than its predecessor. The geometry and suspension has been tinkered with to be suitable for ‘beginners or pros’, and tuned for maximum versatility both uphill and down. Visually, it’s significantly toned down from the divisive, organic shapes found on older Haibike models, like the AllMtn CF 12 that we tested last year. There’s less of a pronounced hunchback to the top tube, and the down tube gets scallops running along its length on both sides to give a slimmer, angular aesthetic. I think it looks a lot sharper and more contemporary than previous Haibikes, and a step in the right direction.

Cable routing is internal via ports behind the head tube, and the battery is removable via a large cut-out in the underside of the down tube. Inside is the 800Wh PowerTube battery for maximum range. Two models are available – the AllMtn 6 and AllMtn 4. The AllMtn 4 gets a RockShox 35 Gold RL fork, RockShox Deluxe Select shock, SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain, TRP Slate T4 brakes and WTB ST i30/i35 wheels. It’s priced at £4,199. For £500 extra Haibike also offers the AllMtn 6. This gets the same frame, battery, and motor, but moves up to a RockShox Psylo Gold RC fork, Deluxe Select + shock, Shimano SLX drivetrain, and Shimano brakes. It also gains a Bosch Kiox 300 display.

Haibike AllMtn prices

Haibike AllMtn 4 £4,199. Haibike AllMtn 6 £4,699.