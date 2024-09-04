Cube launches 2025 range – 5 key highlights from the new MTB line-up, including three new e-bike models, two XC race hardtails, and a trail bike

The massive German brand drops its 2025 range in one big dump – here are the key highlights to Cube's mountain bike offering.

These days, most manufacturers like to drop feed their latest bikes through the year, maximising eyeballs and keeping their brand in the mind of consumers as much as possible. Cube, however, likes to do things differently, dropping a raft of new models and updates all at once. These include changes to the XC hardtail models, full-suspension trail bikes, and e-bike ranges. Details from Cube are thin on the ground, but I’ve tried to dig into the details to build a fuller picture of what’s changed for 2025.

XC race hardtails – New Cube Phenix C:68X

Intended for top flight XC competition, the Phenix C:68 X SLT is Cube’s sleek hardtail whippet. Hardtails are not dead in XC, despite courses getting gnarlier and more technical, as proved by Pauline Ferrand-Prevot winning Olympic Gold in Paris on the Pinarello Dogma hardtail. So, while most racers are moving to the best XC full-suspension bikes, there are still courses and events that warrant a simpler, lighter approach. Cube has created an extremely sleek frame using its top-end C68X carbon lay-up, with a road bike-style integrated seat clamp, fully hidden cables, and lissome seatstays that bow upwards to help provide compliance.

The frame weight is claimed to be under 900g, and it’s also said to have an adjustable head angle, although we can’t find any details of whether that steepens or slackens the stock 68.6º head angle, or by how much. In terms of the numbers, there are four frame sizes with reach from 410mm to 481mm, and, for a 29er, the chainstays are very short at 425mm. For £7,299 (€6,999), the C:68X SLT comes with a Fox 32 SC Factory Grip SL fork, SRAM’s XX SL Eagle Transmission with power meter crank, and Magura MT8 SL brakes. Full bike weight is claimed to be 8.5kg.

New Cube Reaction C62 XC hardtail

Taking a feather out of the Phenix cap, the new Reaction XC hardtail follows a similar form with what looks like an exact replica of the Phenix, albeit moulded from less expensive C:62 carbon. Except the two bikes do use unique frames, where the Reaction gets five frame sizes instead of four, and more conservative sizing. It does share the same bowed seatstays for compliance, and integrated seat clamp for clean looks, but (from what I can see) forgoes the adjustable head angle. There’s also an XS model with 27.5in wheels front and rear. Claimed weight is 9.9kg for the complete bike, and the retail price is €2,999.

Trail bikes – New Cube Stereo One22 C:62 SLT

The short travel Stereo One22 is the last of Cube’s full-suspension bikes to get the new layout and visual language found on the One44, One55, and One77 ranges. This simplified frame construction uses softer edges, lower seat tubes, more radically sloping top tubes, and gets rid of the old seat tube brace found on the previous generation. Cube has retained the rocker link and vertical shock position, as well as the Horst Link that makes it a true four-bar design.

Updated frame construction using Cube’s C:62 lay-up and Twin Mold manufacturing is just one of a slew of updates, including a UDH hanger and an adjustable head angle – choose from 65.4º or 66º – meaning that even in the steepest setting it’s 1º slacker than the old model. Cube has also increased the reach dramatically, with 20mm extra added to the XL, and 15mm to the L. At the same time, a whopping 50mm has been cleaved off the seat tube length on the large and XL, helping riders who want to upsize. With 130mm up front, and (I assume) 120mm at the back, this looks like a really run bike to chuck about. No doubt aided by the claimed weight of just 11.8kg. Price for the Cube Stereo One22 C:62 SLT is €5,999.

E-Bikes – Cube Stereo Hybrid One77 HPC TM 800

A completely new model in the Cube line-up, this heavy-hitting e-bike is aimed at the bike park tracks and alpine enduro trails. Travel is 170mm front and rear, with a mullet wheel set-up, and a Bosch CX motor, where the frame comprises a C:62 carbon front triangle and alloy seat and chainstays. Like the One22, there’s an adjustable head angle (stock 64º but no details on the slack position were included in the press pack, I’m afraid), with sizing across the four frames ranging from 425mm on the small, to 450mm on M, 475mm on L, and 504mm on XL. There’s also a 76.5º effective seat angle and 442.5mm chainstays.

Visible on the down tube is the hatch to remove the battery, which, according to Cube’s model name conventions appears to be an 800Wh unit – something Bosch doesn’t currently offer. You can draw your own conclusions from that. Weight is claimed at 24.3kg, and the price is €6,199.

Cube Stereo Hybrid One44 HPC AT 800

Shifting down a travel level, the One44 is Cube’s trail e-bike with 150mm fork and 140mm rear travel. Larger sizes get 29in wheels front and rear, while the Small uses 27.5in hoops at both ends. Like the One77, it gets a C62 carbon front triangle and alloy back end, and mounted to the frame is a Bosch CX motor and internal PowerTube battery with an 800 designation. Geo is a bit more upright than the One77, with a 65º head angle, long 457mm chainstays, and a five size range with reach measurements from 425mm to 525mm in 25mm increments. Cube says the One44 weighs 23.9kg and it’ll sell for €6,999.

Cube Stereo Hybrid One22 SLT 800

Another new model, possibly replacing the Stereo Hybrid 120, the One22 is the shortest travel full-suspension option, but still comes with the full power Bosch CX drive unit. 130mm travel up front, with (probably) 120mm of rear travel, the One22 uses full alloy frame construction to bring it in at a more affordable price point. Fixing points allow riders to add racks, mudguards, and kickstands to use a touring/adventure bike. Four frame sizes are offered, again the small using 27.5in wheels front and rear, and the larger bikes running full 29in wheels. The reach spans from 417mm to 496mm on the XL, while the geo is fixed with a 66.5º head angle, 76º seat angle, and mammoth 487.5mm chainstays. Suffice to say, this won’t be the most dynamic e-bike, but it will certainly be stable! Weight is a chunky 26.3kg, and the price is set at €4,999.