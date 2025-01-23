Fidlock’s magnetic bottle and base is a high-tech and super-neat way to stay hydrated, and now it’s much cheaper thanks to this 30% off deal

I'm a big fan of Fidlock's Twist magnetic bottle system, but the price makes it a hefty investment. So 30% off the 750ml bottle and base in this deal at Alpinetrek makes it a much more appealing solution.

I’ve been using Fidlock’s magnetic bottles for years on a number of different bikes and it’s a brilliant system that has been totally secure even on the roughest descents. We gave the original model a score of 10 out of 10 in our Fidlock Twist Bottle and Base review.

Fidlock systems usually don’t come cheap, but I’ve found a great deal at Alpinetrek with a 30% discount on the Twist 750 Compact Bottle and Base that saves £13.78. I’ve been checking prices and this is the lowest price available on this model.