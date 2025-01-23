Fidlock’s magnetic bottle and base is a high-tech and super-neat way to stay hydrated, and now it’s much cheaper thanks to this 30% off deal

I'm a big fan of Fidlock's Twist magnetic bottle system, but the price makes it a hefty investment. So 30% off the 750ml bottle and base in this deal at Alpinetrek makes it a much more appealing solution.
I’ve been using Fidlock’s magnetic bottles for years on a number of different bikes and it’s a brilliant system that has been totally secure even on the roughest descents. We gave the original model a score of 10 out of 10 in our Fidlock Twist Bottle and Base review.
Fidlock systems usually don’t come cheap, but I’ve found a great deal at Alpinetrek with a 30% discount on the Twist 750 Compact Bottle and Base that saves £13.78. I’ve been checking prices and this is the lowest price available on this model.
Fidlock Twist 750 Compact Bottle and Base, was
£45.95, now £32.17.
Save £13.78 on this Fidlock bottle and mount system. Two colour options are on sale – transparent white and transparent black. The dimensions for this 750ml bottle are 83 x 206 x 87 mm, while the base is 25 x 106 x 14 mm. Check you’ve got room in your frame before shelling out.
If you’ve already got a Fidlock base and want a spare bottle, Alpinetrek also has deals on standalone models. The Twist 750 Compact Bottle is reduced from
£39.95 to £25.97, and there’s a range of other bottles and bases with 30% to 35% off.
While a wide range of Fidlock bottle sizes and shapes are available these days, the Compact bottles are best for MTB as they’re wider and shorter than traditional models, which means you can run a larger capacity bottle in the limited frame space of most full-suspension bikes.
Peaty’s also uses the Fidlock system for its X Fidlock Lockin’ Bottle which is squeezier than the original version.
If you’re in the market for some serious savings on top MTB gear, you may well be interested in the massive 70% reduction on Five Ten Freerider Pro shoes at Evans, and you can also save 29% on the excellent Merida One-Forty 6000 trail MTB at Cyclestore.