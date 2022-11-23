Festive present ideas for cyclists and mountain bikers

Looking for a gift for the mountain biker or gravel rider in your life? Check these out!

If you’re wracking your brains for gift ideas for the mountain biker or gravel rider in your life (or maybe looking for ideas for yourself!) then we’ve done the legwork for you. This selection of handy accessories and eye-catching kit will provide plenty of present inspiration.

Rehook Tyre Glider & Rehook Mini Bundle

Rehook Tyre Glider and Rehook Mini are a light and compact combination built for each other. Rehook Mini is the pocket-sized tool to get your chain back on your bike, incorporating tool bits with a foldable classic Rehook toolhead.

Rehook Tyre Glider is the evolution of tyre levers. It works across all bike disciplines, allowing quicker and easier removal and installation of tight-fitting tyres. Together they’re ideal for fitting tight tyres, fixing dropped and jammed chains, general maintenance and roadside adjustments.

Available at www.rehook.bike from £29.99

Endura MT500 Freezing Point Jacket II

Winter can provide some of the most epic riding days with cool, crisp air and snow dusted trails. Reset the thermostat with the updated MT500 Freezing Point Jacket and make even the coldest winter day a riding day. Lightweight yet durable ripstop body panels with PrimaLoft® GOLD insulation means this jacket will hold up in the most demanding conditions.

Available from Endura

Cycology performance kit

Time to get some colour in your life. These hand drawn designs come from the Northern Beaches of Sydney, Australia, and range from wild to mild.

The jerseys feature quick dry performance mesh fabric with added stretch for superb comfort, plus multiple designs available in both long and short sleeve. MTB Shorts feature water repellent treated material to keep the elements out. Two open front hand pockets sit above the 2 lower zipper pockets. Plenty of storage for your goodies.

Available from Cycology Gear

Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones

If you like to listen to music while you ride, but don’t want to cut out the sound around you, these will be right up your street.

The open-ear design based on bone-conduction technology allows you to be open to the world, enjoy high-quality sound and pay attention to your environment at the same time. The design means there’s nothing plugging into or covering your ears, so the OpenRun headphones bring you all-day comfort, and they’re super lightweight so you can move dynamically and uninhibited.

OpenRun enjoys an IP67 water-resistant standard, meaning your headphones are safe from splashes, sweat, and even getting caught in the rain.

With standard and mini sizes, you’re sure to be able to find a great fit.

Available from Shokz

Vitus Kids Bike Range. For Little Riders

With something for all abilities, our range of kids bikes are engineered for fun, confidence, and control with attention to simple but assuring components. Perfect for exploring and building those essential skills that will stay with them for life, whilst maximising the fun.

Covering years 3 to 7+ years, from Balance bikes to trail ready hardtails and CX bikes, our range is Influenced greatly by all the good stuff we learned when creating our award-winning bikes. Our kid’s platforms bring all the same riding performance to the next generation.

Available now from Vitus Bikes

SQlab 60X Infinergy Ergowave saddle – German engineering at its best.

SQlab’s first saddle to be 100% Made in Germany. The 6OX Infinergy® Ergowave® active is your companion for E-MTB and Enduro action, relieving pressure on sensitive areas, and supporting the back thanks to the proven active-technology.

The foam is made of the popular BASF Infinergy® material which is very robust and brings comfort to a completely new level, especially off-road, due to the faster rebound. The saddle doesn’t have a cover over the entire surface; instead there are “tapes” in the important areas, which further aids in the special comfort characteristics. Available in sizes from 13cm to 16cm to find the perfect fit for every body.

Available from SQlab

Elite Nanofly 0-100 bottle

Keep your drinks hot for hours during your winter rides with Elite’s all-season insulated bottle. Ideal for riding in cold weather, this bottle contains an innovative silicon inner coating which means it can handle boiling water without degrading the bottle.

Available from Elite

The Fiido D3 Pro foldable e-bike

Fiido D3 Pro is a foldable, light, and powerful e-bike that can turn dull, daily tasks such as errand running into a great combination of joyride and workout.

It is one of the lightest bikes on the market with a mere 17.5 kg (38.6 lbs) total weight, equipped with a 250W Brushless motor that effortlessly reaches speeds up to 16MPH/25KPH. You won’t stop feeling your pedal resistance at higher speeds with the high gear ratio and better torque.

Meanwhile, you climb the slope to open up new perspectives and expand your whole family’s sphere of activity with ease.

Available from Fiido

Tenaci handlebar cover

This is a totally new product and we are quite sure you’ve never seen this before anywhere else. Our new Tenaci Gravel Handlebar covers are all you need to upgrade your handlebars. They are designed for long days in the saddle. This is a classic bar tape, combined with a unique bar cover that you slide over the end of your handlebars, up to the shifters. The cover not only offers the ultimate grip on your bike but also protects your handlebars against side impacts. Our Ere Tenaci Bar Cover is one of those new little innovations that make sure every gravel ride is a ride you can enjoy.

Available from the Tenaci website from £35.55