2019 PMBA enduro series dates and details

Entries open Saturday 1th November at 9am
The popular nationwide PMBA enduro series returns for a sixth year and also hosting another Hopetech Women event in October.
Here’s all the dates and locations of 2019 PMBA enduros…
2019 Hope PMBA Enduro Series
- Rd1 – 7th April, Gisburn Forest
- Rd2 -4/5th May, Graythwaite ‘The Epic’
- Rd3 – 22/23rd June, Lee Quarry and Havok Bike Park
- Rd4 – 11th August, Llangollen
- Rd5 – 8th September, Kirroughtree
- Rd6 – 6th October, Grizedale
- Hopetech Women Special Event – 20th October, Gisburn Forest
It’s a series containing six races in total. 2 x two day races and 4 x one day races. Graythwaite is being bumped up again to two day ‘epic’ affair and new-for-PMBA Llangollen joins the roster of venues.
Entries for the PMBA Enduro series event will be on sale next month (Saturday 1th November at 9am). The Hopetech Women Special Event entries will open up Sunday 21st April 2019.
Some are “true grassroots funduros” but others are races that “will be a greater challenge for more experienced racers”. Generally speaking though the common theme is: “No seeding or stage start times, just ride with your mates!”
Rd1: 7th April Gisburn Forest
“Gisburn Forest in March and a great venue to ease us into the series at the start of the year, 1-day grassroots enduro.”
Rd2: 4/5th May, Graythwaite – The Epic
The location of last year’s UK National Enduro Championships. “The epic course does not just use the Graythwaite estate but also delves deep into Grizedale Forest and takes in both Lake Windermere and Coniston Water. With new stages at Grizedale being progressed with the Forestry commission we’ll be able to keep it fresh and with almost free reign on what we can do at Graythwaite there is no doubt this will be an awesome course at an unmissable event.”
Rd3: 22/23rd June Lee Quarry & Havok bike park (2-day)
“Lee Quarry and Havok Bike Park, short steep stages and a big loop on bridleways tying the venues together gives this a real adventure feel.”
The unique thing about the PMBA enduros is that they’re all a bit different. Not just different locations but different difficulties, different formats and different vibes.
For the series overall your points you can drop your worst score of the first four rounds. The final counts but attendance is not compulsory.
Rd4: 11th August, Llangollen
PMBA: “One Giant Leap Lllangollen hosts round 4 of the series. A new venue for us, and a new venue for Enduro. This is one the leading DH venues in the country, and we’ll be turning it into a Enduro venue for the weekend. We’ll have some new built sections enabling is to run multiple lines at the same time. We have always said that we’ll change formats to suit a venue for this round we’ll be running a 3 stage “Mash-Up” format, similar to how we ran Gnar Bike park. Do the stages in any order!”
Rd5: 8th September Kirroughtree
“Kirroughtree and a more traditional format the loam filled woods of South West Scotland will no doubt deliver a great day of racing.”
Rd6: 6th October, Grizedale
“Some of our longest and greatest elevation stages of the series can be found over a variety of steep, technical, rocky, rooty, flowy and fast terrain; which we’ll weave into a suitable course.”
Hopetech Women Special Event
20th October, Gisburn Forest. More info about this when we get it. Stay tuned!