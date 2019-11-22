The best Black Friday deals on electric mountain bikes

Buzzin' mate

Looking for a decent electric mountain bike? Like a good deal? Here we have power assisted full suspension e-bikes in November’s Black Friday sales.

Quick note: all these e-bikes are 2019 models, with at least 20% off SRP and all coming in at less than £3,500.

All of the products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. These are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Kona Dew-e Electric Bike was £3,499, now £2,624.25

Save 25%! “Every pedal stroke gets you a little bit further with the Dew-E. With its Bosch Performance Line electric-assist motor with 500w battery and Intuvia display the Dew-E gives you a boost whenever you’re turning the pedals.”

Focus Jam2 6.7 Plus Electric Bike was £3,599.99, now £2,399.99

Save 33%! “The Jam2 was designed to be an all-mountain bike, with the 140mm travel making the bike as good uphill as it is down. The geometry was designed to be agile and aggressive with light and responsive steering without compromising on control.”

Focus Jam2 9.7 Plus Electric Bike was £5,649.99, now £2,899.99

Save 31%! “The Jam2 was designed to be an all-mountain bike, with the 150mm travel making the bike as good uphill as it is down. The Steps E8000 e-Bike System is one the best assistance systems out there, offering a very natural feel.”

Cube Stereo Hybrid 120 HPC SL 500 Kiox was £3,799, now £2999

Save 21%! “This trail slaying E-Bike is a trail-orientated mountain bike that will have you soaring up the climbs with ease, cruising over the top and blasting down the other side with supreme confidence. It’s equipped with Shimano SLX drivetrain and a Bosch pedal assisted motor drive, including a Kiox display unit, so can shift smoothly through the gear range, receive a boost when pedalling while reserving energy for the descent.”

Ghost SL AMR S1.7+ was £3,399, now £2,549

Save 25%! “Bringing electronic assistance to one of Ghost’s most renowned MTB builds, this hybrid SL AMR lets your ride with more energy, efficiency and oomph as you take it to the trail. It features an aluminium construction for low-weight and responsive handling, and as you climb the hillside, you’ll save your energy for the descents thanks to its pedal-assisted Shimano E8010 motor drive.”

Focus Jam2 6.8 Plus was £4,229, now £2,799

Save 34%! “The Jam2 was designed to be an all-mountain bike, with the 150mm travel making the bike as good uphill as it is down. The geometry was designed to be agile and aggressive with light and responsive steering without compromising on control. This model features 27.5+ tyres for extra grip and control.”

Trek Powerfly LT 4 was £3,599, now £2,799

Save 23%! “Powerfly LT 4 is an electric mountain bike with long travel front and rear suspension for especially technical terrain. It’s made for real-deal mountain bikers who get rowdy on rugged trails with 150 mm of travel, a 160 mm fork, mid-fat 27.5+ tyres, a powerful Bosch motor that helps you sustain speeds of up to 15.5 mph and a durable trail bike spec.”

Trek Powerfly FS 5 was £3,600, now £2,725

Save 24%! “Trek’s Removable Integrated Battery (RIB) system looks great and is super user-friendly: it fully hides the battery in the frame for protection, makes it easy remove the battery without tools and lets you mount a water bottle cage – even on full suspension e-MTBs. For e-MTB, full suspension is a game-changer: it soaks up rugged terrain, so you can ride the Bosch pedal-assist system to its full potential. It rides like a mountain bike because it is one: it has the same frame and suspension tech that have been refined in Trek decades-long trail heritage.”

Trek Powerfly FS 4 was £3,300, now £2,540

Save 23%! “For e-MTB, full suspension is a game-changer: it soaks up rugged terrain, so you can ride the Bosch pedal-assist system to its full potential. It rides like a mountain bike because it is one: it has the same frame and suspension tech that we’ve refined in our decades-long trail heritage. The long-range battery is secure while you ride and easy to remove for charging in any household electrical socket.”

Cannondale Moterra Neo 2 650b was £4,295, now £3,221

Save 25%! “This is mountain biking — Supercharged! With a low center of gravity killer stiffness and ideal weight distribution the Moterra is the best handling e-mtb on the hill. You won’t just climb like an electron-fueled god — youll rip rail and shred like one too.”

Trek Powerfly FS 7 Plus was £4,299, now £3,439

Save 20%! “Powerfly FS 7 is a full suspension mid-fat electric mountain bike with a fully integrated battery and a performance suspension package for incredible capability on more rugged trails. A Bosch Performance CX motor for speeds up to 15.5 mph, 27.5+ mid-fat tyres for extra stability and traction, RockShox suspension and the latest in e-MTB frame design will bring your off-road adventures to entirely new places.”

Mondraker Chaser+ 27.5 was £4,299, now £3,200

Save 25%! “Chaser, the all new full suspension e-MTB featuring the Bosch integrated PowerTube 500Wh battery and Performance Line CX motor. The Stealth Alloy frame features Zero Suspension kinematics with 130mm of rear travel. It is a fast rolling all-mountain platform running larger plus tyres, which deliver better traction under the added power from the motor, to propel you faster for longer whilst covering more ground in less time.”

Scott Strike ERide 720 27.5 was £4,599, now £3,499

Save 24%! “The Scott Strike eRide 720 27.5 Electric Bike 2019. Looking to head off road? The all NEW Strike eRide 720 might just be what your looking for. Comfortable geometry and clever components combine to give you a solid choice for any outing. A 500Wh Bosch Drive unit gives you all day energy when you need it.”

Trek Powerfly LT 7 Plus was £4,500, now £3,250

Save 28%! “Ready to explore bigger trails? The Trek Powerfly LT 7 Plus is a trail-tough alloy e-MTB with a durable spec and quality long travel suspension to soak up rugged terrain so you can ride the Bosch pedal-assist system to its full potential.”

Trek Powerfly FS 9 Plus was £5,000, now £3,400

Save 32%! “Fly over rough terrain, scramble up loose climbs, and take on bigger trail adventures with the Trek Powerfly FS 9 2019. Equipped with a high-end spec, a 1×12 drivetrain, 130mm of travel, and the latest in advanced e-MTB frame design.”

Ghost SL AMR X S3.7+ was £4,099, now £3,074

Save 25%! “The SL AMR X S3.7+ is a durable and lightweight robust, go-anywhere mountain rig for riding up and down the most epic mountains all day long. Climb to the top with ease thanks to the Shimano pedal-assisted motor, reserving energy for when it’s time to head back down the mountain. Featuring Ghost’s advanced rear suspension design, complete with RockShox Yari forks and a Super Deluxe rear shock, this bike ensures climb-dominating pedalling efficiency and trail smoothing responsiveness. With this setup you will conquer the most demanding, adrenaline-fuelled descents with confidence.”

Ghost SL AMR S2.7+ was £4,299, now £3,224

Save 25%! “Built upon the legendary performance of the Ghost SLAMR range, this E-MTB has been optimised to provide the best performance on the mountain. It brings you greater climbing potential than ever before thanks to a powerful, pedal-assisted motor drive unit and a SRAM Eagle 1×12 drivetrain to get you to the summit with maximum efficiency. Once over the top of the mountain and heading down the other side, the SL AMR E-Bike is kitted out with exceptional suspension from RockShox, Downhill legend Aaron Gwin’s TRP G-Spec Trail brakes and rolls on Rodi wheels and Maxxis DHF and DHR tyres.”

