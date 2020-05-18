Elderly trail saboteurs caught on video and spoken to by police

Benjamin Haworth

Trail sabotage in the lockdown era as two 62-year olds were caught red-handed as they lay obstacles on a woodland track in North Yorkshire

So I was going on my daily exercise when I realized the one trail hasn't been wrecked yet, it was being wrecked daily so I knew they had yet to come and destroy it ! so I did my usual little loop and rode back down this trail, at the bottom these two old women started at me. At first I didn't think anything of it until I realized where they were walking

17 year old mountain biker Nathan Cartwright caught the incident on video via a helmet-mounted camera (Nathan is quite the keen YouTuber).

Upon being confronted the 62 year olds, Anna Hacket-Pain and Wendy McLachlan, admitted that they were laying branches and rocks across trails in the woods in an attempt to thwart cyclists. They then went on to suggest that Nathan was contravening lockdown rules by travelling to a riding destination and also that he was trespassing on private land. Neither accusation was true.

Nathan, rather excellently, went on to comment that is what the two women who were breaking lockdown rules by hanging around together in open contravention of social distancing.

The local police have since got involved and have spoken to the women in question. The police have warned that it is dangerous to place obstacles deliberately that could end in injury to people or damage their equipment.