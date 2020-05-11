BikePark Wales calls cops about people riding closed trails

Sizeable amount of riders flouting park closure, general lockdown advice and also removing barriers

BikePark Wales have informed the police about sizeable amount of riders flouting park closure, general lockdown advice and also removing barriers.

BikePark Wales: “Unfortunately some people just cannot play by the rules..

“We have seen a large number of riders continue to ride at the bike park during this period of closure. Some genius even removed around 30 barriers as they felt it was OK for them to ride our new green trail?…

“We have tried the light touch and it hasn’t worked so South Wales Police Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf have stepped in to help and will be conducting regular patrols of the hill to assist our own security in protecting our trails. Together we will be preventing trespass on the trails by both mountain bikes and motor bikes.

“It’s sad it has come to this but we must prevent damage to the trails, blatant disregard for common decency and the risk of an accident on site, not to mention the disregard for social distancing that some groups of riders have shown.

“Sorry to have to make such a negative post but if you can, please help us spread the word that trespassing riders will not receive a warm welcome.

“Thanks as always for your support”