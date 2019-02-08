Dynaplug tubeless repair kits available from Madison distribution

Everyone's favourite viscoelastic impregnated fibre plug

Everyone’s favourite viscoelastic impregnated fibre plug, you no longer have to smuggle in your Dynaplug bullets from across the pond.

Madison and Dynaplug Announce Exclusive Distribution Partnership in UK and Ireland

Madison is pleased to announce that it has agreed an exclusive distribution agreement with industry leading tubeless repair kit manufacturer, Dynaplug.

For years, Dynaplug’s jewel-like anodized wonders have been the secret weapons for everyone from EWS champions to XCO World cup contenders and hirsute back country adventurers. They’ve popped up on the hottest Instagram feeds and kit checks and for years the UK’s cool kids have been importing them from the US at great expense.

Not only will this new distribution agreement finally bring this innovative product to the UK and Ireland but it is in stock now and available for retailers to order.



Dynaplug’s unique plug technology is incredibly fast and easy to use, just remove whatever caused the damage, push your Dynaplug tool straight into the hole, then remove, leaving behind a viscoelastic impregnated fibre plug that bonds permanently to the tyre.

No, removing the tyre, no, glues, no patches no fiddling around with ‘bacon strips’ that can dry out or get contaminated, just a super-fast, reliable repair.

Sheryl Kerner at Dynaplug, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Madison, an industry leader committed to making our US-crafted, Dynaplug® tools readily available to customers throughout the UK and Ireland. Madison is an incredible partner that has a strong connection with and understanding of their customer and riding communities. As we strive to push the limits of innovation in our product niche, we’re excited to collaborate with a world class, forward thinking company that appreciates our tenacity, technological innovations and manufacturing quality.”

Adrian Phillips, Dynaplug Brand Director at Madison, said: “We are incredibly excited to add Dynaplug to the Madison stable of industry leading brands. It is a fantastic brand that we are proud to make available to cyclists in the UK and Ireland. It continues our on-going drive to strengthen our brand portfolio with the products and brands that consumers are demanding.”

Dynaplug pricing

• Carbon Ultralite – £19.99

• Megaplugger – £29.99

• Racer – £34.99

• Micro Pro – £49.99

• MegaPill – £59.99

• Air – £59.99