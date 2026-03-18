Does it deserve the hate? Specialized Turbo Levo 4 Pro long term review

The Specialized Turbo Levo has been the benchmark e-MTB since the first generation came out in 2017, but the Gen 4 version has not been as big a hit with riders as its predecessors. Danny Milner has covered 1,000 miles on the latest Turbo Levo, and after all those miles he reckons it's still a force to be reckoned with.

The bike on test in MBR’s latest video is the Specialized Turbo Levo 4 Pro, with a SRP of £10,299 in the UK and $12,299.99 in the US. It comes with the new 3.1 motor, made by Brose, delivering 810W peak power and 105Nm peak torque following the recent firmware update. Danny Milner has notched up 1000 miles on it so farSo, so he’s well placed to discuss whether it’s still one of the best electric mountain bikes on the market.

As for the bike itself, there’s an 840Wh battery inside the down tube, although you can also run it on a smaller, lighter 600Wh internal battery or a 280Wh external range extender. Customisation is a significant feature on the new Turbo Levo.

There are 12 different geometry options using the head tube cups, shock chip, and chainstay flip-chips. The proprietary Genie shock can also be tuned to give a less rampy, more plush suspension feel by changing the volume spacers in the two air chambers. With five sizes on offer, and both alloy and carbon frame options, you can really make the Turbo Levo fit your body and your riding style.

However, the two-tier power output – where only the S-Works bike gets to exploit the full potential of the motor – the slightly harsh feedback through the suspension and the chassis, the difficulty of fitting tyres to the Roval wheels, and the high price tag compared to rivals, mean we felt it only deserved a 7/10.

Best bang for buck looks to be the Turbo Levo 4 Comp as it has more sensitive suspension, more compliant parts, and a more palatable price tag. Given Specialized’s after-sales support, potential for customisation, fast charging capability, and full power Turbo all the way to full empty, there’s still a lot to like about the new Turbo Levo.