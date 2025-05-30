More torque, more power, more choice. Is the Specialized Turbo Levo 4 the ultimate e-bike?

We take a closer look at how the new Specialized Turbo Levo 4 is changing the e-bike game

Specialized has long been one of the big players in the e-mountain bike game. And the US brand’s Levo is testament to why. Now in its 4th generation, the best-selling e-bike has gone from strength to strength throughout each iteration.

And with a new motor, more adjustability and tuning than ever before, and the ability to configure your bike just how you want it, is the Turbo Levo 4 the ultimate e-bike? We dive into the details on what makes the latest Levo e-bike the best one yet.

Natural riding – supercharged

The new 3.1 motor goes beyond the numbers. Torque ratings and maximum watts only tell so much of a story when it comes to riding e-bikes. The Levo 4’s 3.1 motor offers not only 111Nm of torque and 720W of max power, but it also provides riders with an incredibly natural-feeling assistance on the trail.

Instead of just focusing on the headlines, the new Specialized system helps the Levo 4 to be one of the most planted and easy to handle e-bikes out there. In testing, the Levo 4 performed twice as well as competitors in terms of traction on steep or slippy climbs.

Sure, the 111Nm of torque plays a part, but so does the tunability of the system. Tune it to how you want to ride, whether that’s peaking the power output quickly in Turbo mode, or being more range-conscious and only letting the motor kick in when you really need it.

Make it your own with the Modular Battery System

One of the best things about the new Levo? The ability to configure it how you want. Care more about getting as many laps in as possible? Go for the 840Wh battery.

More bothered about an agile and more natural ride feel? Pick something smaller. The Specialized batteries are removable so you can pick and choose which one you want for the riding you want to do.

And, if you’re a bit of a suspension nerd and want to know how each battery impacts the bike’s kinematics, Specialized offers a real-time interaction service. While that might sound like marketing spiel, in essence it means you can talk to a Specialized geek who will help you to set up your bike the way you want it.

Your bike, wherever and whatever you’re riding

Beyond the configurable battery options, the Levo 4 is adjustable in so many other ways. Sure, you have probably seen a load of brands selling what they call the ‘only bike you’ll ever need’, but the Levo may actually lay claim to that title.

It’s difficult to pigeonhole the Levo 4 into a specific box. Is it a trail bike? A full-fat range master? Or a playful, lighter weight e-bike with a natural ride feel? Or maybe, it’s all of the above.

Whether you want to take it to the bike park and hit lap after lap and skip the uplift queue, or take it to the local Enduro race, the Levo 4 can do it all.

The Genie Suspension tech makes the Levo easy to adapt to different terrain. Set your shock up for your riding style, with its coil-like linear performance and progressive spring curve to prevent bottoming out. And you don’t need to be a suspension nerd to figure it out, either with its simple to tune platform.

Space for sausage rolls and snacks

Fans of Specialized’s SWAT frame storage will rejoice when they learn the Levo 4 comes with a SWAT frame compartment. Ideally situated in the downtube, it offers storage space inside the frame for snacks, sausage rolls, or you know, tools.

The frame itself is also subject to a lifetime warranty, so you don’t need to worry about replacing it if it ever cracks. The same goes for the bearings and wheels – Specialized offers a lifetime warranty on both, offering riders a bit of peace of mind so they can shred hard and enjoy the ride.

Want to give a Levo a go? There are a few models to choose from, starting with the brand-new Alloy models that launched last week at £5,199. Or if you prefer a more premium ride, the top-end S-Works model is priced at £12,499 and comes with electronic gears, high end suspension components and let’s be honest, looks pretty swish.

The Levo 4 is certainly a beast of an e-bike. But it’s more than just what the numbers suggest. It’s a bike that provides superbly natural riding, with assistance that gives you a boost rather than being overbearing so you can stay connected to the trail, but ride further.

specialized.com/gb/en