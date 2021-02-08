Dirty Deals drivetrain special: cassettes and chains

Winter has no doubt been hard on your bike's drivetrain. Give your gears a spruce up with these great deals on 11 and 12 speed cassettes and chains.

Winter has no doubt been hard on your bike’s drivetrain. Give your gears a spruce up with these great deals on 11 and 12 speed cassettes and chains.

Read more: Best electric mountain bikes, E-Bike of the Year

//

SunRace MX80 11-speed 11-50T

was £100.00 now £70.00

“11-speed wide ratio cassette. Compatible with Shimano and SRAM drivetrains. Weight: 512g.”

View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Shimano CS-M7000 SLX 11-speed 11-46T

was £79.99 now £59.99

“Ensures a crisp, smooth shift even under load. Close ratio gearing for more efficient energy use. Provides you with a huge gear range.”

View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Shimano CS-M8000 XT 11-speed 11-46T

was £104.99 now £79.99

“Optimized gear combination and gear ratio. Wide cassette sprocket 11-46T. Rhythm step gear progression. Optimal balance of lightweight and durability. Combination of aluminum and steel gears.”

View Deal at Tredz

SRAM PC 1110 11-speed

was £13.00 now £10.00

“Technology highlights: PowerLock. Rivet type: chrome hardened pins. Compatibility: 11-speed.”

View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

SRAM PC 1170 11-speed

was £40.00 now £31.00

“Hardened pin construction for longer chain life. Compatibility: 11-speed. Special hollow yet strong rivet pins reduce weight.”

View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Shimano M8000 XT 11-speed

was £37.99 now £29.99

“Slick shifting & durable Sil-Tec coating. Optimised for 11-speed drivetrains. Includes Shimano Quick Link.”

View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Shimano CS-M6100 Deore 12-speed 10-51T

was £94.99 now £76.00

“Hyperglide+ provides fast and smooth shifting. 10-51T wide range 12-speed. Beam Spider construction cuts weights & boosts stiffness.”

View Deals at Tweeks Cycles

Shimano CS-M8100 XT 12-speed 10-45T

was £149.99 now £119.99

“Hyperglide+ ensures super smooth shifting. Definitive shifting performance. Wide range and close step 12-speed range.”

View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

SRAM XG 1275 GX Eagle 10-50T

was £179.00 now £139.99

“Super wide gear range for all terrain. Lightweight Full pin technology. X-Glide 2 provides smooth shifting.”

View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

SRAM PG 1230 NX Eagle 11-50T

was £99.00 now £79.00

“11-50t design provides massive gear range. Steel construction is incredibly hard-wearing. The first Eagle cassette rated for e-bike use.”

View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

SRAM NX Eagle 11/12-speed

was £26.00 now £22.49

“Smooth shifting & highly durable Flow Link design. Power Lock quick link is incredibly easy to use. Compatible with SRAM Eagle 12-speed drivetrains.”

View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

SRAM X01 Eagle 12-speed

was £58.00 now £46.00

“Groundbreaking new chain design and technology. The Eagle chain has been completely re-engineered, and is produced with new manufacturing technology. All-new Eagle PowerLock chain connector with FLOW LINK technology gives better chain-guiding and increased longevity.”

View Deal at Tredz

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced… and act fast!