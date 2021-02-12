Dirty Deals: c-c-c-cold weather survival special

Baby, it's cold outside. Great garb from Patagonia, Endura, Giro, Odlo, Jack Wolfskin, Mountain Equipment, Buff, Smartwool and more.

We’ll get you covered from top to bottom – from tip to toe – with great clobber at reduced prices. Now you’ll have no excuse to play out in the cold! We’ll start at your noggin and work our way down to your tootsies.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘View deal’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Giro Tyrant was £134.99 now £128.24

Yes, a helmet for cold weather. The Giro Tyrant was no doubt designed for hippety hopping jibbers – think Josh Bryceland and co. – but the Tyrant has a secret super power. It’s a winter helmet for trail riders.

Giro Blok was £115.00 now £69.00

Okay, yep, another slightly WTF product. It may look like we’re assembling some sort of Wannabe Endurohead Starter Kit here but we’re not. Goggles are another product more commonly seen in gravity-assisted circles but which are also ideal when brought over into the less gnar world of freezing trail riding.

Buff Polar was £27.25 now £12.00

We don’t know about you but recently a regular Buff just hasn’t been cutting it out there in the sub-zero higher lands. Double-Buffing is a recognised solution but that always feels rather too restrictive-of-neck to us. Far better to get a proper Polar Buff.

Odlo Performance Warm LS Crew was £50.00 now £35.00

“Odlo has designed the Performance Warm top with sophisticated seamless bodymapping for perfect personal thermoregulation and incredible freedom of movement so you can stretch, move and strengthen uninhibited. Excellent moisture wicking properties allow this top to dry out very quickly for optimum heat retention.”

Patagonia Patago Nano-Air was £180.00 now £150.00

This garment can be used in a couple of ways. It can be an outer layer in warmer times but for freezing February it makes for a great mid-layer when paired with a waterproof jacket shell over the top.

Jack Wolfskin Argon was £85.00 now £51.00

For those riders who don’t like too many full-sleeves on at once, it make sense to concentrate on layering up your core, your torso. Down gilets like these end up being super useful all-round items. On the bike, off the bike, before a ride, after a ride, during a ride… it may well be your most worn garment!

Decathlon AM Waterproof Mountain Bike for only £79.99

Not technically a ‘deal’ because it’s always at that price but… Read on. Decathlon are sneaking up on the MTB scene with a pretty decent range of proper mountain biking garb. Their riding trousers (when in stock!) are something of a MTB forum cult must-have item. This jacket is another prime example and budget biking apparel done well.

Picture Spark 3 Finger was £80.00 now £64.00

Those of you who remember the original Pearl Izumi lobster glove from the nineties will appreciate this glove design. Despite the name, you can have five fingers and still wear these gloves. Some brands call this design a ‘trigger’ glove; your index finger and thumb have their own er, fingers and the remaining three fingers get one to share. The idea is the remove bulk, utilise body heat and leave your thumb and index finger to do stuff like shift gears and operate brake levers.

Odlo Performance Warm Long Pant was £50.00 now £30.00

The secret weapon of the long term worker-from-home. Thin base layer leggings are a godsend for keeping warm whilst wearing ‘normal’ trousers over the top of them. The same goes for mountain biking. Slip some leggings under your riding trousers (which can be disappointingly chilly once wet, after all) and you’ll be loving life.

Endura MT500 Waterproof Trouser was £179.99 now £143.99

“Exceptionally breathable 3-Layer waterproof fabric in a fully seam-sealed construction. Stretch waterproof panels and articulated fit. Durable seat panel. Zipped hand pockets. Belt loops and zipped fly with popper closure. Long, thigh height 2 way water-repellent side zips for easy access and ventilation.”

SmartWool PDH Ski was £26.00 now £18.20

“For those who want extra warmth and cushioning, these PhD Ski Medium Pattern socks combine Indestructawool durability technology, 4 Degree elite fit system, and body-mapped mesh zones with thicker cushioning and comfortable Merino wool, helping you take lap after lap on the mountain.”

Endura MT500 Plus Overshoes was £44.99 now £31.49

“Flat Pedal Friendly Mud Protection. Super tough nylon faced neoprene upper with highly durable overlays. Novel hardwearing rubber open sole for flat or clipless pedals. Aggressive rubber toe section tread for added grip. Rear Velcro closure with fit adjustment. Wide fit suitable for varied MTB flat pedal and clipless shoes.”

