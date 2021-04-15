Dirty Deals 183: Fox jerseys, Oakley Jawbreakers, DMR Vaults and more!

The 183rd edition of our globally renowned Dirty Deals series features jerseys, sunnies, flatties, big forks, knee sleeve, baggies and Eagles.

Fox Ranger DR LS HeadX Jersey was £50.00 now £34.99

“The Fox Ranger DR LS FHeadX Jersey offers unbeatable style and performance that works on and off the bike. Incorporating Dri-Release technology, this jersey wicks away moisture, dries quickly, and neutralizes odours for the lifetime of the garment.” View Deal at Leisure Lakes

Oakley Jawbreaker Photochromic Glasses was £205.00 now £154.99

“Being the choice of professional riders worldwide, the Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses are built for pure performance. In this photochromatic edition, these lenses adapt to variable light conditions, so if you’re riding through a tunnel or the sun goes down, maximum visibility is maintained. Even when lens colour lightens, riders still get 100% protection from UV rays. Thanks to the HDO technology, Oakley has ensured that these glasses offer the same level of image clarity as Jawbreakers with regular lenses.” View Deal at ProBikeKit

DMR Vault V2 Pedals was £100.00 now £69.99

“This model’s tough construction means you can confidently take on the biggest jumps and be certain that they can withstand the landing. They also offer excellent grip, foot stability and clearance, thanks to the 11 pins per pedal, concave-shaped footbed and thin 17mm profile.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

SR Suntour Durolux Boost 170mm 27.5in Forks was £609.99 now £299.99

“Coming kitted out with a fully sealed cartridge RC2 damper, these also benefit from low and high-speed compression with rebound adjustment. This makes it possible to fine-tune the suspension to match your riding style as well as the terrain conditions. Topped off with 170mm travel as well as Boost axle spacing, these are built to thrive at speed and deliver precision, traction and control wherever your next trail adventure takes you.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Giant Contact Switch Dropper Seatpost was £134.99 now £89.99

“Trail conditions change in the blink of an eye – transition from steep climbs to gnarly descents and never skip a beat with the all-new Contact Switch seatpost. Switch features a remote so you can lower and raise your saddle in an instant. Length: 395mm. Fit: 30.9mm internal cable route only. Travel: 125mm. Features: Dual seal design.” View Deal at Rutland Cycling

Fox Enduro Knee Guards was £65.00 now £39.99

“The Fox Enduro Knee Guards offers Fox’s highest level of protection in an ultra-light pedal friendly design. The slip-on design with flexible impact absorbing Fox F3 Armour provides you with minimal restrictions and maximum benefits.” View Deal at Leisure Lakes

Fox Flexair MTB Shorts Dirt was £95.00 now £59.99

“The Fox Flexair MTB Shorts are incredibly lightweight and comfortable. Constructed using TruMotion 4-way stretch fabric, they rapidly wick perspiration and flex to give you a feeling of freedom unlike any mountain bike short you’ve ever worn. Strategically placed laser cut perforations increase comfort further by providing exceptional breathability.” View Deal at Leisure Lakes

SRAM Xo1 Eagle DUB Groupset was £1,225.00 now £799.00

“Sram have reset the world of mountain bike drivetrains with the introduction of their 12-speed Eagle drivetrains and their incredible 10-50t cassettes. Kit your bike out with the very best 1×12 drivetrain around, and enjoy lightweight, durable and slick shifting.” View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

