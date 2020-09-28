Pick of the best current mountain bike shoe deals

The current best deals on shoes for clipless pedals and flat pedals

Here’s our round-up of the current best mountain bike shoe deals. Even the best shoes don’t last forever. Due to the hard life we put them through.

Read more: Amazon Prime Day mountain bike deals due October 13-14

You’ll find both clipless pedals and flat pedals shoes here. For practical reasons there’s always likely to be more clipless shoes in the sales than flat pedals shoes. This is due to the fact that there are so many more manufacturers making clipless shoes compared to flat pedal shoes.

And within the flat pedal shoe market itself there are only a handful of brands that are truly decent performers. The big two are Five Ten and Shimano but these have been joined in recent years by Giro, O’Neal and Adidas, so there is a bit more choice than there used to be.

If you want to know what to look out for in a pair of cycling shoes then check out our buyers guide to the best mountain bike shoes.

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Mountain bike shoe deals

Scott Comp Lace clipless shoe was £79.99, £59.99

Save 25%! “Perfect for the discerning, money conscious enthusiast, the Scott Comp Lace MTB Shoe offers high quality performance without the price tag to boot.”

Buy Now: Scott Comp Lace MTB from Rutland Cycling for only £59.99!

Giro Empire VR70 Knit clipless shoe was £229.99, now £129.99

Save 43%! “Upper: Engineered Xnetic Knit, Bonded TPU exoskeletal support structure, Closed stretch-knit ankle cuff, Rubber toe guard. Bonded TPU heel guard, DWR treated, Empire laces. Outsole: Easton EC70 carbon fiber Molded Vibram rubber high-traction lugged outsole, Accommodates steel toe spikes.”

Buy Now: Giro Empire VR70 Knit SPD MTB from Tredz for only £129.99!

Ride Concepts Hellion flat pedal shoe was £119.95, now £89.99

Save 25%! “Rubber Kinetics | DST 6.0 HIGH GRIP Rubber Outsole. D3O High Impact Zone Insole Technology. Two-panel synthetic upper with anti-peel coating and perforated ventilation. Anti-abrasion toe and heel protection. Eva midsole provides support and shock absorption. .fully gusseted tongue prohibits the intake of dirt and debris.”

Buy Now: Ride Concepts Hellion MTB from Tredz for only £89.99!

Northwave X-Raptor Arctic GTX clipless boot was £229.99, now £145.00

Save 37%! “Gore-Tex Koala membrane keep your feet perfectly insulated and warm in even the coldest conditions with an extra thermal coating on the toe area. Explorer sole with a calibrated stiffness midsole combines optimal power transfer in the pedal area with a flexible medial zone so it also feels great when walking. SLW2 Dial; The only step by step and full release in a single button makes these boots quick and easy to fit and remove.”

Buy Now: Northwave X-Raptor Arctic GTX Winter Boots from Tweeks Cycles for only £145.00!

Giro Rumble VR clipless shoe was £94.99, now £70.00

Save 27%! “Laced Closer. Molded SPD-Compatible Shank. EVA Footbed. Vibram Rubber Outsole. High-Quality, Breathable Synthetic And Mesh Upper.”

Buy Now: Giro Rumble VR Mountain Bike from Tweeks Cycles for only £70.00!

Giro Riddance flat pedal shoe was £109.99, now £79.99

Save 28%! “Giro set out to create the ultimate flat pedal shoe and in order to do this they dug in to Vibrams multitude of rubber compounds and selected their all new Megagrip ISR rubber for the outsole, that has been specifically engineered to offer limpet like grip. It also provides best in class vibration damping, helping to improve comfort and reduce the chance of your feet getting bounced off the pedals.”

Buy Now: Giro Riddance MTB from Tweeks Cycles for only £79.99!

Happy pedalling!

Don’t forget, we’ll be updating this page every month. So if you go through shoes like most people go through loo roll, it might be worth thinking about bookmarking this page and checking back every now and then to keep on top of the best shoe sales online.