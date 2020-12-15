Dirty Deals: do we need to mention the C word?

Dirty Deals returns just in time to save your Christmas! Here are a dirty dozen dirty deals to spoil yourself duting the imminent over eating and heavy drinking season.

What do we have for this festive edition of Dirty Deals? Er. Nothing Christmassy really! Just some good deals on decent stuff for you and your mountain bike.

Read more: Christmas gifts for mountain bikers (that don’t suck)

‘View Deal’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Magura Disc Brake 180mm was £195.00 now £94.99

Finally a worthy successor of the legendary Louise FR. Marta FR dash the new benchmark for all who do not see any limits when it comes to mountain biking.

View Deal at A.W. Cycles

Rapha Merino Mesh Bayer Layer LS was £60.00 now £30.00

A lightweight, merino-blend base layer, suitable for riding and racing year round. Designed to be worn under a jersey on hot days, or under several layers in cooler conditions.

View Deal at Rapha UK

Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm Trail was £202.00 now £115.99

Extended field of view in the upper peripheral region to optimise it for cycling, added Switchlock Technology for easy lens changing plus temples that adjust to three different lengths for helmet compatibility.

View Deal at ProBikeKit

B’Twin Runrider 520 Racing Balance Bike was £49.99 now £39.99

Is your kid ready to learn how to balance and manage their speed on two wheels? 10in balance bike, designed for children aged 2 to 4 years (85cm-100cm). Light, robust, and equipped with exclusive brake designed for small hands.

View Deal at Decathlon

Fox Clothing Rampage Pro Carbon MTB Helmet was £450.00 now £250.00

Developed with direct input from elite downhill MTB and freeride athletes, this flagship helmet offers the most complete levels of performance and protection we have ever offered in a gravity helmet.

View Deal at Tredz

Crank Brothers Strling Floor Pump was £60.00 now £29.99

Includes a foot activated high pressure / high volume switch which makes it ideal for using on all bicycles, whether you need volume to inflate your mountain bike tyre or high pressures for your road bike.

View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Altura Nightvision Thunderstorm Jacket was £139.99 now £50.00

Keeps you fully protected from water getting in while at the same time letting moisture escape from the inside – this results in incredible cycling comfort and dryness, come rain or shine.

View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

KS LEV Dropper Post was £399.00 now £199.50

Unlike most other dropper posts, rather than connecting at the bottom of the post so that it is only compatible with certain frames, or near the moving shaft, the cable connects to a stationary section on the side.

View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

LifeLine Bike Tool Kit 37 Piece was £69.99 now £45.00

An ideal addition to the cycling enthusiast’s arsenal. If you’re going to carry out essentail bicycle repairs or maintenance at home or on the road – this LifeLine Bike Tool Kit is easy to transport – this bike tool kit has the tools you need.

View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

DMR Vault V2 Pedal Exclusive was £100.00 now £69.99

Confidently take on the biggest jumps and be certain that they can withstand the landing. They also offer excellent grip, foot stability and clearance, thanks to the 11 pins per pedal, concave-shaped footbed and thin 17mm profile.

View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Shimano Saint M820 Disc Brake was £189.99 now £135.99

Includes finned brake pads, self-insulating ceramic pistons, and a three-layer rotor construction, as well as a 30mm aluminium banjo fitting and an innovative finned rotor, that reduce operating temperatures by increasing the convective surface area.

View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

LifeLine Pro Rolling Toolbox was £79.99 now £59.99

A perfect tool storage and transportation solution for the home mechanic, professional and race enthusiast. Featuring detachable wheels and carrying handles, plus a removable tool tray, this case is a versatile all-rounder.

View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.