Dirty Deals: Shimano shoes, cheap disc brake pads, Fox droppers and more

Loadsa Shimano shoes - including some snazzy boots - and much else besides in this week's Dirty Deals

It’s back! Welcome to the 177th edition of MBR Dirty Deals: the internet’s very best round-up of current e-tailing bargains from the bike world.

Read more: Best mountain bike saddles: six of the best MTB saddles out there

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Shimano XM900 SPD Cycling shoes was £179.99, now £135.99

Save £44.00! “Multi season, all condition adventure shoe. Ruggedly built for any adventure on or off the bike. Breathable, waterproof Gore-Tex Performance Comfort liner keeps your feet dry. Natural nubuck leather with reinforced rubber toe box for protection and durability. Vibram outsole provides superior grip and foot control in all conditions.”

Buy Now: Shimano XM900 SPD Cycling shoes from Pro Bike Kit for only £135.99!

Shimano CS-M8000 XT 11-speed cassette was £89.99, now £63.49

Save £26.50! “Close ratio gearing allows a more efficient use of energy through finer cadence control. Largest sprockets are mounted on lightweight alloy carriers to reduce weight and increase rigidity. Sprockets are cut away and drilled to further reduce weight without reducing rigidity. Chrome-plated finish offers hard wearing resistance to corrosion.”

Buy Now: Shimano CS-M8000 XT 11-speed cassette from Pro Bike Kit for only £63.49!

Shimano GR7 MTB Flat Pedal shoes was £109.99, now £66.49

Save 43.50! “MICHELIN outsole for maximum control on flat pedals in all conditions. Tough perforated synthetic leather upper with raised rubber out sole for added foot protection. Asymmetric mid-top design and padded tongue protects your foot. Stretchy ankle collar protects from dirt and debris. Shoe laces with lace tidy provides a secure foot hold with even tension.”

Buy Now: Shimano GR7 MTB Flat Pedal shoes from Pro Bike Kit for only £66.49!

Shimano FC-M8000 Deore XT chainset was £199.99, now £119.55

Save £80.44! “11-speed Dyna-Sys chainrings. Forged HollowTech II aluminium cranks. Steel inner ring combined with a thicker aluminium and carbon composite Hollow outer ring for excellent rigidity and durability (34-24T). For use with 11-speed chains only.”

Buy Now: Shimano FC-M8000 Deore XT chainset from Pro Bike Kit for only £119.55!

Shimano GR5 Flat Pedal MTB shoes was £79.99, now £59.99

Save £55.99! “Flat pedal shoe features grip, protection, comfort, and style for gravity riders. Sticky-rubber outsole for superb grip on pedal or ground. Durable synthetic upper with mesh for protection and breathability. Lace fastening for a secure fit, alternative colour lace to personalise your shoes. Comfortable padded ankle collar for extra comfort and protection.”

Buy Now: Shimano GR5 Flat Pedal MTB shoes from Twees Cycles for only £59.99!

Fibrax Semi-Metallic disc brake pads was £13.99, now £8.68

Save 38%! “Made in the UK and specifically designed for UK riding conditions. Manufactured and tested to the highest standards these pads provide excellent modulation across the temperature range and are more powerful than sintered pads. Ideal for most types of mountain biking such as XC, Trail etc and even commuting. The back plate is also corrosion proof.”

Buy Now: Fibrax Semi-Metallic disc brake pads from Tweeks Cycles for only £8.68!

Fox Racing Shox Transfer Performance Series dropper post was £319.00, now £223.00

Save 31%! “Fox’s market leader dropper with redesigned internals. Infinitely adjustable design. Collar mounted cable routing. Easy to modulate return speed with lever. Tool free quick disconnect for easy fitting & removal. Black anodised finish.”

Buy Now: Fox Racing Shox Transfer Performance Series dropper post from Tweels Cycles for only £223.00!

DMR Vault V2 pedals was £100.00, now £79.99

Save 20%! “DMR’s V2 Vault flat MTB pedals are ideal for everything from smashing down descents and climbing steep trail sections. With their tough CrMo (Chromoly) axles and extruded 6061 aluminium platforms, they are both durable and low in weight. This tough construction means you can confidently take on the biggest jumps and be certain that pedals can withstand the landing. They also offer excellent grip, foot stability and clearance, thanks to the 11 pins per pedal, concave-shaped footbed and thin 17mm profile.”

Buy Now: DMR Vault V2 pedals from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £79.99!

PRO Tharsis 9.8 Hollow Rail Saddle was £69.99, now £46.99

Save £23.00! “Ridden by Downhill Professionals around the world, the PRO Tharsis 9.8 Saddle has withstood the most gruelling races and come back for more. Microfiber cover with Kevlar reinforcement. Carbon reinforced base construction. Super lightweight with competition shaped padding. Shock absorbing technology. SUS316-TITAN Titanium rails. Weight 195g.”

Buy Now: PRO Tharsis 9.8 Hollow Rail saddle from Pro Bike Kit for only £46.99!

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.