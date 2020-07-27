Dirty Deals: facemasks, mud tyres, helmets and more!

If you're going to have a facemask it may as well be from a bike brand!

Welcome to this week’s best bike bargains on the web. We have facemasks, dropper posts, wheels, helmets, magnetic bottles, mud tyres and oil slicks.

>>> Dirty Deals: knee sleeves, cheap jacket, bikepacking bits and more!

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Wilier Face Mask was £8.99, now £7.99

Save 11%! Well, if you’re going to be wearing a facemask then it may as well be a facemask from a bike brand. Available in various colourways. Washable.

Buy Now: Wilier Face Mask from Merlin Cycles for only £7.99!

Fox Racing Shox Transfer Performance Dropper Post was £319.00, now £245.99

Save 23%! Cable actuated with tool-free quick disconnect for easier installation and removal. Low lever force provides consistent actuation pressure even with saddle weighted or unweighted. Possible to modulate return speed with lever. 30.9 or 31.6 diameters. Drop options: 100mm, 125mm, 175mm.

Buy Now: Fox Racing Shox Transfer Performance Dropper Post from Tredz for only £245.99!

Mavic Crossmax Elite 27.5 MTB Wheels was £499.00, n0w £349.00

Save 30%! At a mere 22mm internal width, these Crossmax Elite wheels aren’t heavy duty enduro hoops but are more geared towards the narrower tyre XC end of the riding spectrum. Having said that, they would make for an ideal second wheelset to have in store for skinner tyre duties such as bikepacking or even all-out mud-bath thrashing.

Buy Now: Mavic Crossmax Elite 27.5 MTB Wheels from Tredz for only £349.00!

Cannondale Cypher MTB Helmet was £99.99, now £49.99

Save 50%! Loads of vents (thirty in total, thirty!) combined with a peak and a retention band, the Cypher is a very airy and regular riding helmet. At its proper price of one hundred pounds it’s a tad on the pricey side (considering it doesn’t includes MIPS liner etc) but at this fifty quid level, it’s a great deal.

Buy Now: Cannondale Cypher MTB Helmet from Evans Cycles for only £49.99!

Fidlock Twist Bottle 450 Kit was £29.99, now £25.00

Save 17%! Even if your bike can fit a bottle cage in it, chances are it’s a bit of tight squeeze getting the bottle in and out of it, especially while riding along. As the name suggests, this is the 450ml capacity option, which is rather modest but arguably bang-on for a lot of folks’ typical ride demands (it’s not just us who frequently finish rides way before our bottles are empty).

Buy Now: Fidlock Twist Bottle 450 Kit from Merlin Cycles for only £25.00!

Gusset GS-11 Oil Slick 11 Speed Chain was £59.99, now £47.99

Save 20%! Make believe you’ve got a SRAM AXS groupset with this oil-slick finihed chain. It’s also available in 10 speed flavour too if you have a search around via the Buy Now link below.

Buy Now: Gusset GS-11 Oil Slick 11 Speed Chain from Merlin Cycles for only £47.99!

Supacaz Grizips Clear Lock-On Grips was £19.99, now £13.50

Save 29%! Any time a fattish softish lock-on grip is in the sales, it’s worth including in mbr Dirty Deals. This time it’s a pair of 32mm diameter dual-density Supacaz Grizips in the mucky mix.

Buy Now: Supacaz Grizips Clear Lock-On Grips was Merlin Cycles for only £13.50!

Schwalbe Dirty Dan Ultra Soft Addix 27.5 Tyre was £64.99, now £44.99

Save 31%! Bear with us while we proselytise about this special hoop of rubber. It may not be one of the latest designs but the Dirty Dan does not need to change. It is an exceptionally capable mud tyre particularly if you riding mud of steep gradient.

Buy Now: Schwalbe Dirty Dan Ultra Soft Addix 27.5 Tyre from Merlin Cycles for only £44.99!

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.