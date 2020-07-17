Dirty Deals: knee sleeves, cheap jacket, bikepacking bits and more!

This week's bargain biking bonanza involves a bit of bikepacking

This week’s bargain biking bonanza involves a bit of bikepacking. What the heck is that you ask? Basically off-roiad touring with cmaping stuff.

100% Ridecamp Knee Guard was £52.99, now £42.39

Save 20%! “Lightweight slip-on sleeves. Pre-curved chassis for attack position. Lightly padded nylon anti-abrasion outer skin. Fully perforated neoprene chassis for breathability. Tacky silicone elastic webbing to prevent slippage. Fully ventilated rear mesh for maximum cooling.”

Buy Now: 100% Ridecamp Knee Guard from Cycle Store for only £42.39!

Michelin Wild Enduro Gum-X tyre was £46.99, now £35.99

Save 24%! “The tread pattern is optimised for rear wheel use and provides excellent levels of performance and maximum progression. The tyre utilises a Gum-X3D compound, a new generation of top performance rubber which blends three different rubbers: a race compound, traction compound and grip. This compound provides better trajectory control and excellent terrain versatility.”

Buy Now: Michelin Wild Enduro Gum-X tyre from Tweeks Cycles for only £35.99!

Vaude Power Lizard SUL 1-2P Tent was £465.00, now £239.17

Save 48%! “1 entrance and 1 vestibule. Flysheet adjustable for ventilation. Closeable top ventilation. Excellent air circulation through mesh windows and vents. Single arch construction. Weight: 1.16kg. Pack Size: 40 x 14 cm. Tent footprint: 3,6 m”

Buy Now: Vaude Power Lizard SUL 1-2P Tent from Wiggle for only £239.17!

WOHO X-Touring Handlebar Dry Bag was £59.99, now £29.99

Save 50%! “The perfect pack to keep your windbreaker, waterproofs and smaller clothes in, this brilliant bar bag is an excellent addition to your bikepacking setup.”

Buy Now: WOHO X-Touring Handlebar Dry Bag from Wiggle for only £29.99!

Vaude Sioux 400 Synthetic Sleeping Bag was £85.00, now £45.00

Save 47%! “Left hand zip. Inner pocket for essentials. For trekking tours in mild climates. Body contoured mummy cut for optimal heat Management. Contoured hood. Exceptionally soft and skin-friendly fabric with Bluesign standard. Weight: 950g.”

Buy Now: Vaude Sioux 400 Synthetic Sleeping Bag from Wiggle for only £45.00!

Northwave Tribe MTB Flat Shoes was £89.99, now £62.99

Save 30%! “Lightweight suede and mesh upper. Reinforced toe cap. Abrasion-resistant rubber print at toe and heel. Michelin Gravity outsole featuring Gecko+ compound. Non-stretch laces. Elasticated lace holder.”

Buy Now: Northwave Tribe MTB Flat Shoes from Wiggle for only £62.99!

Fohn Stratus 2L Waterproof Jacket was £85.00, now £59.50

Save £25.50! “Versatile and protective shell jacket for everyday adventures. Durable 2 Layer waterproof and breathable fabric. Fully seam taped construction with lightweight mesh lining. YKK AQUAGUARD Vislon main zip. Two zipped hand pockets. Protective two point adjustable hood. Adjustable cuffs with laminated cuff tab. Articulated sleeve cut. Fabric performance: 10000mm // 10000g/m2/24hrs. Weight 457g (Medium).”

Buy Now: Fohn Stratus 2L Waterproof Jacket from Wiggle for only £59.50!

Restrap Frame Bag was £47.99, now £38.00

Save 20%! “Made from 1000D military-grade Cordura with VX21 fabrics. Rubberised strapping provides extra grip to the frameFully waterproof reflective paracord zip. Inner mesh pockets. Contains an additional document pocket. An extra cable slot is provided for dynamo cabling. 2-litre capacity. 100% handmade in Yorkshire, England.”

Buy Now: Restrap Frame Bag from Wiggle for only £38.00!

