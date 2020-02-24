Dirty Deals: £10 kid skid lids, £20 mud tyres, half price Stans wheels and much more!

Hurrah it’s nearly spring... isn't it?

What do we have for you in this week’s Dirty Deals? Childrens helmets, mud tyres, wheelsets, backpacks, Garmin GPS units, carbon bottle cages and other stuff.

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Xtrovert Brain Buckets kids helmet was £19.99, now £9.99

Save 50%! There are other designs available if your little sprog doesn’t dig the whole unicorn vibe (or is it Ubercorn from Go Jetters?) Designed to fit heads with 50-54cm circumference, which may sound big but go measure a kids bonce – they’re massive.

Onza Greina tyre was £72.95, now £20.00

Save 73%! The Onza Greina may never win any awards for ultimate filth performance but if you’re just looking for a half-decent bit of rubebr to slap on the rear of your bike while you wait for the clocks to change again, you’ll not regret spending twenty notes on this tyre.

Stans No Tubes Crest MK3 Wheelset was £520.00, now £249.99

Save 52%! Half price Stans wheels? What’s the catch? Nothing! Well, they aren’t BOOST is the main sticking point here. But plenty of you will have a pre-BOOST bike knocking around that could do with some new hoops. Or you could get one of those BOOST converter kits..?

Shimano Unzen Trail Hydration Backpack was £99.99, now £39.99

Save 60%! Even in the modern era of strap-everything-to-your-bike there are still plebty of riders – and indeed, routes – that need to have a bit more storage available. And this one comes in camo colourway. Bonus!

Supacaz Tron Side Entry Carbon Bottle Cage was £49.99, now £22.00

Save £27.99! One for the weight weenies. And weight weeenies who may have a tight-triangled frame, or a full suspnesion layout that eats into potential bottle space. Try not to think of it as twenty two quid for a bottle cage; it’s a fifty quid pice of carbon engineering for less than half price.

Garmin Edge 520 Plus MTB Performance Bundle was £249.99, now £164.99

Save 34%! Not one for the local looopists or the trail centre weekend warriors. This is for those Proper Mountain Bikers who like to lose themselves on the fells and mountains. And we mean ‘lose’ in a mystical, psychological sense, not actually lost! It’s hard to get lost with a Garmin on your bars.

Nukeproof Outland Insulated Jacket was £120.00, now £50.00

Save 58%! This is a bit of a funny garment. Which is why it’s in the sales no doubt. basically, it’s not really for mountain biking in. Not as an external layer anyway. Sure, you could use it as a mid-layer in really, really cold conditions. But it’s really for chillaxing in innit. Or getting back up to temp after a freezing ride. Or both.

Suntour Aion 27.5 x 150mm suspension fork was £429.99, now £199.99

Save 53%! Suntour may not best the most supple forks out there. Nor the most adjustbale on the fly. Nor the lightest. Nor the best looking. And they often need a bit of pre-ride pre-lubing – and benefit from frequent-ish lower legs refreshes. But… two hundred quid for a decent 150mm travel fork.

100% Brisker gloves was £26.99, now £17.54

Save 35%! If you know, you know and you’ve already clicked the link below to buy yourself yet another pair of Briskers. A modern classic bit of MTB apparel, that no self respecting UK mountain biker should be without. Game changing gloves.

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.