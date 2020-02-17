Dirty Deals: 10 of the best flat pedal shoe deals right now

Whether you need another pair, a spare pair or your first ever pair... here's some killer flat shoe deals

Whether you need another pair, a spare pair or your first ever pair… here’s some killer flat shoe deals from Specialized, Bontrager, Etnies and more.

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: £16 Endura helmets, £150 Crank Bros droppers, £65 Burgtec flatties and more!

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Bontrager Flatline was £119.99, now £71.99

Save 40%! Even at the time of writing this, there weren’t very many sizes avialble left of there so BE QUICK! And also be prepared to be disappointed if your heart was set on a pair. Ne’er mind. There are still nine other pairs of shoe you can consider down below…

Buy Now: Bontrager Flatline from Rutland Cycling for only £71.99!

Specialized 2FO Flat 2.0 was £135.00, now £67.49

Save 50%! MBR review: “This 2FO shoe is one of the best options if you prefer a more fitted, clip-style flat pedal shoe and want the best isolation and impact protection with good weather-proofing.”

Buy Now: Specialized 2FO Flat 2.0 from Cycle Store for only £67.49!

Mavic Deemax Elite Flat MTB shoe was £109.00, now £71.99

Save 34%! Dual-density midsole. Roomier fit. OrthoLite insoles offer superior cushioning for both riding and walking. Additional toe and heel protection against rocks, roots and other trail debris. Easy to clean synthetic material.

Buy Now: Mavic Deemax Elie Flat MTB Shoe from Tredz for only £71.99!

ONeal Pinned Pro Pedal Flat MTB Shoe was £70.00, now £49.49

Save 29%! Even when they’re a t full retail price, the ONEAL PInned shoes are a pretty unique deal and good value. This current deal from Tredz knocks them to below the fifty quid barrier too. Even if you never wear them on a bike (which you should do) they’re a good deal!

Buy Now: ONeal Pinned Pro Pedal Flat MTB Shoe from Tredz for only £49.49!

Ion Raid II was £115.00, now £68.81

Save nearly £46.00! They aren’t named after one of the most best Indonesian action movies of recent time (what do you mean, you’ve never seen 2011’s The Raid?!) but we’re sure that you be riding on the same sort of adrenaline wave once you’ve experienced Ion’s version.

Buy Now: Ion Raid II from Tredz for only £68.81!

Giro Riddance was £109.99, now £76.99

Save 31%! “Reinforced and water-resistant microfibre upper material that is designed to keep the worst of the elements at bay while still being breathable, so you won’t overheat in warmer summer months. The toe and heel also have rubber reinforcements while a laced closure is easy to adjust for a perfect fit and a lace keeper is there to keep them tidy and out of harms way.”

Buy Now: Giro Riddance from Tweeks Cycles for only £76.99!

Northwave Tribe was £89.99, now £64.99

Save 28%! “The Tribe MTB Shoes are Northwave’s latest addition to their recent entry into the flat shoes market and feature a flat-specific sole system made in collaboration with Michelin to provide extraordinary levels of grip and control.”

Buy Now: Northwave Tribe from Tweeks Cycles for only £64.99!

Giro Jacket II was £89.99, now £71.99

Save 21%! Uses Vibram rubber underneath. Here it’s the brand’s Ecostep blend, which uses a minimum of 30% recycled rubber in a nod to environmental conservation. The outer sole uses a dotted tread pattern with bigger spaces at the toe and heel and tighter blocks where pedal studs mesh with the middle. The sole syncs well with platforms in dry conditions and under rider loads.

Buy Now: Giro Jacket II from Tweeks Cycles for only £71.99!

Etnies Jameson Semenuk Mid Crank was £80.00, now £64.00

Save 20%! Designed by Brandon Semenuk. Pro Foam 1 insole. Stroble board midsole for stiffness and pedal feel. Asymmetrical collar for ankle protection. TPU underlay on vamp for reinforced fit. Grippy Geo-Hex tread pattern. Extra PU nubuck protection on medial side. Tongue gussets.

Buy Now: Etnies Jameson Semenuk Mid Crank from Leisure Lakes for only £64.00!

Afton Keegan Limited Edition 90s was £99.99, now £69.99

Save 30%! MBR review: “There’s good pedal feel, and a great fit with a supportive heel collar and comfy, vented tongue. The upper is effective at shrugging off splashes and rain too. The re-inforced toe box is tough at the end, although it doesn’t extend as far back over the top of the toes as some, and there’s no lace bungee to stop flapping.”

Buy Now: Afton Keegan Limited Edition 90s from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £69.99!

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.