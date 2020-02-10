Dirty Deals: £16 Endura helmets, £150 Crank Bros droppers, £65 Burgtec flatties and more!

The top ten best mountain bike deals for the fabulous February week

In this Valentine’s week – don’t worry, it’s not Valentine’s Day until Friday – here are some treat for your two-wheeled Significant Other (and yourself).

Last week's Dirty Deals: affordable full-sus, winter boots, 170mm dropper posts and much more!

Endura Humvee MTB Helmet was £40.99, now £15.99

Save 60%! Is it possible to own too many mountain bike helmets? No. No, it is not possible. Especially in winter. There’s nothing worse than returning to your bike zone (garage/shed/bedroom) and finding out that your helmet is still soggy and mucky from the last ride. Solution? Own loads of helmets and you’ll always ahve a dry one handy!

Buy Now: Endura Humvee MTB Helmets from Cycle Store for only £15.99!

Fox Clothing Legacy Backpack was £30.00, now £13.00

Save 57%! This is not a hydration pack. It’s not even a backpack for cycling. Why are we including it? Well, everyone needs to carry their work stuff around don’t they? So why not have a nice looking backpack from a MTB brand to do so? Also, will be of interest to any parents of schoolkids out there no doubt.

Buy Now: Fox Clothing Legacy Backpack from Cycle Store for only £13.00!

Alpinestars Outrider WR Base Waterproof Short was £95.00, now £40.00

Save 58%! Waterproof shorts are flipping expensive innit? One thing we can thank the recent move to long trouser-style riding pants for is that you can find decent waterproof shorts in the sales loads more frequently than you used to! Here’s some good value Alpinestars wet-kecks.

Buy Now: Alpinestars Outrider WE Base Short from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £40.00!

Crank Brothers Highline Dropper Seatpost was £299.00, now £149.99

Save 50%! Speaking personally, I’ve had a Crank Brothers Highline post on my main bike for a couple of years now (maybe even three years?) and it’s never done me wrong. About the only think anyone can ever moan about is that its extension speed is slower than other posts. I can live with that. So can you.

Buy Now: Crank Brothers Highline Dropper Seatpost from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £149.99!

Burgtec Penthouse MK4 Flat Pedals was £99.99, now £64.99

Save 35%! If you’re not overly bothered about the release of this pedal’s replacement (the Burgtec Penthouse MK5) then act fast and you can get yourself one of the most iconic and storied flat pedals out there: the Penthouse.

Buy Now: Burgtec Penthouse MK4 Flat Pedals from Leisure Lakes for only £64.99!

Carrera Titan X Full Suspension Bike was £1,000, now £850

Save £150! You cna read all about this bargain bouncer bike in our recent article all about it: Carrera Titan X: £850 for a 130mm full susser with disc brakes and dropper post?

Buy Now: Carrera Titan X Full Suspension Bike from Halfords for only £850!

Endura Singletrack Waterproof Jacket was £119.99, now £64.99

Save 45%! What more do you need to know? It’s a jacket designed and made by Endura that’s on sale for pretty much half price. Any questions? Thought now.

Buy Now: Endura Singletrack Waterproof Jacket from Cycle Store for only £64.99!

Specialized Eliminator Grid 2Bliss 27.5 x 2.6in Tyre was £48.00, now £24.99

Save 47%! Specialized saw a need for a new tyre to sit between their Butcher and Hillbilly tyres. This is where the Specialized Eliminator comes in. Where the Hillbilly delivers in the wet and muddy conditions, the Eliminator delivers in dry, loose, and blown-out trails.

Buy Now: Specialized Eliminator Grid 2Bliss 27.5 x 2.6in Tyre from Cycle Store for only £24.99!

Endura BaaBaa Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer was £49.99, now £24.99

Save 50%! In a wrd: cosy. In tow words: cosy and not-smelly. Is that 2.5 words? We don’t know. Anyway, here’s an item of clothing that you will find any old excuse to wear, both on the bike and off the bike. Your new best friend. BAA!

Buy Now: Endura BaaBaa Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer from Tredz for only £24.99!

DMR V-Twin SPD Pedals was £129.95, now £80.99

Save 38%! Allows the clip to rotate in both directions, effectively allowing the foot to float or grip the platform depending on your weight transfer. To provide a better interface with the shoe DMR provides the V-Twin with a variety of different shims and pins to tune foot stability or un-clipped grip.

Buy Now: DMR V-Twin SPD Pedals from Merlin Cycles for only £80.99!

