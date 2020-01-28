Bigger, lighter, more concave, thinner pins, better seals and bushing: Burgtec Penthouse Flat MK5

And finally available in (Toxic Barbie) Pink, in bike shops only

The Burgtec Penthouse Flat MK4 was good but the new MK5 aims to tkae things up and level. The biggest update to the iconic pedal for years.

>>> Best mountain bike pedals in 2020: flat and clipless

Burgtec Penthouse Flat MK5 need to know

Weight: 379g (Steel Axle)

Platform material: 7075 Alloy

Profile: 15mm

Platform: 100mm x 102mm

Dish: 2mm (concave)

Pin material: Stainless steel

Pin width: 3.5mm

Pin height: 4.5mm

Axle Material: EN24T Steel

Internals: 2 x Igus W300 bushes, single sealed bearing and inboard rubber oil seal

Colours available: Burgtec Black, Race Red, Deep Blue, Purple Rain, Kash Bronze, Iron Bro Orange, Rhodium Silver, Burgtec Bullion Gold, Toxic Barbie Pink (Available in stores only)

SRP £109.99

Aesthetics-wise, the slanted line etching will take some getting used to but the classic ‘stepped’ look is present and correct. Phew

Burgtec press release

Bigger, grippier, lighter and as tough as ever. The Penthouse Flat MK5 pedal is here!

We didn’t stop to think about the future when our journey started some 17-years ago on the slopes of Schladming in ‘03. The prototype MK1 Penthouse Flat that debuted that weekend inevitably paved the way for the MK2 in ‘07, the MK3 in ‘09 and the MK4 in ‘14. While much has changed in that time, our focus towards building the toughest and grippiest flat pedals on the market remains the same.

Our goals for the MK5 pedals followed the same design and development path as every other Penthouse Flat pedal before it; utilise any advances in materials and manufacturing, balance the weight and durability, and maximise the amount of grip. From the MK4 to the MK5, we shed 65 grams per pair, increased the platform footprint by 7%, the dish by 1mm and decreased the pin width by 0.5mm.

Taking on feedback from the MK4 we tried a number of different Q-factors to balance the foot’s position in relation to the cranks.

With every flat pedal shoe on the market at our disposal, we experimented with different platform sizes, pin widths, and pin heights to maximise grip underfoot.

It was of the utmost importance that the MK5’s internals represent the best of the best. To do this we specced the most wear-resistant bushings from Igus. Their “Endurance Runner” material – W300 – was a clear winner as this gave unrivalled resistance to external influences. Mud and water ingress is kept at bay with a full contact oil seal, this keeps grease in and contaminants out even in the harshest of conditions. This configuration of quality parts is why the Penthouse series has a reputation for outstanding longevity.