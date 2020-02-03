Dirty Deals: affordable full-sus, winter boots, 170mm dropper posts and much more!

Never mind the quantity, feel the quality of this week's Dirty Deals

Never mind the quantity, feel the quality of this week’s Dirty Deals. We’ve not piled it high this week but these select premium items are selling cheap.

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Jamis Dakar A1 was £1,495.00, now £1,195.00

Save 20%! A very capable 27.5in wheel full-suspension mountain bike. Sporting 120mm of travel at both ends; RockShox Recon fork up front, RockShox Monarch RL shock at the rear. A full-range SRAM Eagle SX 12-speed drivetrain and a very competent finishing kit top off a very attractive package.

Buy Now: Jamis Dakar A1 mountain bike from Evans Cycles for only £1,295.00!

Shimano MW7 Gore-Tex SPD MTB Shoes was £199.99, now £149.99

Save 26%! How many rides have you finished with freezing toes this winter? If you run clip-in pedals then these classic MW7 boots from Shimano are an excellent solution. Front lace-bed cover, BOA tightening system and wrap-around neoprene cuff all help keep the filth out.

Buy Now: Shimano MW7 Gore-Tex SPD MTB shoes from Tweeks Cycles for only £149.99!

RockShox Reverb Stealth 170mm dropper post was £328.00, £239.99

Save 27%! If you’re lucky enough to have the right combination of long legs and a bike frame with good standover then chances are you can up your dropper travel to a 170mm one like this. RockSHox Reverb is then umber one dropper option for most riders. Classic.

Buy Now: RockShox Reverb Stealth 170mm dropper post from Leisure Lakes for only £239.99!

Race Face Next R Crank Arms was £475.99, now £249.99

Save 47%! Made from the magic black stuff (carbon fibre). No chainring or bottom bracket in this package by the way. Uses Race Face’s Cinch chainring mounting system and rocking a 30mm axle spindle. Yeah, there’s a bit of purple on there but not too much.

Buy Now: Race Face Next R Crank Arms from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £249.99!

Exposure Lights Joystick MK14 Front Light was £165.00, now £123.00

Save 26%! The days are getting noticebaly longer now (TFFT) but we’re not out of night riding season yet. Make the most of the last weeks of night riding (and bag bargain before the next dark seaosn comes around) with the very best helmet mount light there is. The brilliant Exposure Joystick.

Buy Now: Exposure Lights Joystick MK14 Front Light from Tweeks Cycles for only £123.00!

Saris Bones Car Boot Rack 3 Bikes was £169.99, now £110.00

Save 35%! We’ve finally survived through to January’s pay day and thoughts are turning to long weekends away and half-term trips with the family. Some of you may need to transport some bikes on the back of your car. Here’s a great deal for you then…

Buy Now: Saris Bones Car Boot Rack 3 Bikes from Tredz for only £110.00!

Race Face Turbine Dropper Seatpost was £349.99, now £199.00

Save 43%! Looking for a dropper post for your one of your other bikes? We reckon this is the best value bargain to be had in droppers at the moment. It’s pretty much half price! We’ve always had good experiences with Race Face dropper when we’ve reivewed/encountered them on bikes.

Buy Now: Race Face Turbine Dropper Seatpost from Tredz for only £199.00!

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.