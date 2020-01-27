Dirty Deals: £40 Assegais, £65 Freeriders, half-price Stans wheels and much more!

Could this be the very best edition of Dirty Deals of all time? Quite possibly...

A great selection this week. Sometimes the planets just align. This week’s Dirty Deals is possibly the best ever edition of bikey bargains we’ve done yet. Enjoy!

Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft 29 x 2.35in tyre was £44.99, now £35.99

Save 20%! Very much the go-to tyre of choice for many a UK mountain biker, the Magic Mary has single handedly been responsible for Schwalbe’s increasing prominence on people’s bikes. No longer do Maxxis have everything sewn up. The Magic Mary fills a gap in Maxxis’ range; a tyre somewhere between a Shorty and a DHR II.

Stan’s No Tubes Flow Mk3 27.5in BOOST Wheelset was £520.00, now £274.99

Save 47%! A quiality wheelset at a knock-dwon price. Alloy, 29mm internal width, Sapim spokes and nippples, Neo hubs. Only available for this price in 27.5in wheelsize and BOOST axle flavour.

Shimano XTR M9020 Trail Disc Brake was £248.99, now £188.99

Save 24%! Who makes the best disc brakes? What is Shimano’s best level groupset? Shimano XTR is supremely desirable for three reasons: high function, low weight, super cool aesthetics. At £189 this brakes ain’t exactly pocket change but a sub-£200 price is a rare sight on XTR hydro stoppers.

Specialized Eliminator Grid 2Bliss 29 x 2.3in tyre was £42.00, now £20.24

Save 52%! Don’t let the e-bike tag put your off. The Eliminator is simply a flipping tough tyre that can take a beating as a fit and forget rear tyre on any bike. then again, if you do have an e-bike and are int he need of some new rubber for the back end, check these out.

Maxxis Assegai Wide Trail 2.5in tyre was £69.99, now £40.49

Save 42%! One of the very latest models in Maxxis’ enviable range of aggro graivty focussed mountain bike tyres, the Assegai is all about speed and predictability. Don’t expect it to bite overly hard under braking, this a tyre for ripping and railing. When they say that Greg Minnaar helped deisgn it, for once we actually believe it.

Five Ten Freerider shoes was £84.95, now £64.99

Save 24%! Five Ten freeriders in a fair few colourways and (at time of writing) currently available in a decent range of available sizes. Act fast, these Freerider flog-offs never last too long!

Ultimate USE Helix 165mm Dropper Seatpost was £259.99, now £130.00

Save 50%! “Called the Helix, it gets its name from the helix spindle, an internal shaft with a spiral design cut into it and when you push the remote lever this shaft spins up and down inside a clutch mechanism. It’s infinite adjustable, so you can set the height anywhere you want but the big advantage is it’s totally mechanical so has a incredibly light action and is also way easier to service.” – MBR review.

Ergon SME3 Saddle was £70.00, now £49.95

Save 31%! “Ergon’s broad shape is one of the flattest, with relatively thin mid-zone padding that feels way softer than it looks. In fact, together with the deeper channel along the centre, the SME3-M rides cushy and plush.” – MBR review.

Deuter Pulse 3 Hip Pouch was £49.99, now £25.00

Save 50%! No one these days want sto ride with a backpack it seems. Indeed, once you’ve done a few rides without something hanging form your shoulders, it’s hard to go back. Not everyone has the ability (or desire) to stick everything on to their bike’s frame and that’s where bumbags come into their own.

Finish Line Sealant 1 Gallon was £100.00, now £49.99

Save 51%! Spending fifty quid something that looks like an industrial tub of kids PVA glue is not a deal that is going to appeal to everyone admittedly.. But if, like us, you seem to get through an inordinate of tyre sealant, you will instantly see the point and money-saving potential of investing in a big load of goop.

Exposure Lights Diablo Mk10 light was £215.00, now £155.00

Save 28%! “The Exposure Joystick MK10 has been around for ages and it’s easy to see why. The fitting system beats every other light we’ve tested hands down: a ball-and-socket style cradle mount attaches through the vents of your helmet, holding the light steady and offering infinite adjustment. It’s also very easy to whip out of its cradle, allowing you to use it as a torch if required.” – MBR review.

