Dirty Deals: Shortys, half-price Yetis, helmets and much more!

Another edition of our much-loved Monday mountain biking deals round-up

Here’s your starter for ten. Hang on, no. This your ten for starters. Whatever. Here are the current ten best online deals for mountain bike stuff.

Maxxis Shorty Folding 3C TR tyre was £62.99, now £38.99

Save £24.00! No matter what you ride or where you ride (in the UK at least), it’s Shorty season. A very modern mud tyre that’s a bit like an old style cut-down mud spike but also… not like that at all. Bigger volume. Faster rolling. Less lethal on firmer surfaces. The Shorty should be in everyone’s tyre stock pile.

Maxxis Minion DHF Folding EXO TR tyre was £49.99, now £30.49

Save £19.50! With a Shorty on the front you may be wodneirng what to do with the rear tyre. Well, a surprisingly good choice for a winter rear tyre is a Minion DHF. It does everything well enough without coming unstuck anywhere. Rolls well, grips well, brakes okay, class leading predictability.

SKS Airmenius Floor Pump was £99.99, now £39.50

Save £60.49! A hundred quid for a track pump is banonkers, clearly. That’s very probably why this delicious retro-modern track pump has ended up in the January sales. At fifty pence below forty quid it’s still not mega cheap compared to other pumps but… it’s made by SKS and is very lovely.

Sealskinz Cold Weather MTB Mid Length Socks With Hydrostop was £42.50, now £32.99

Save £9.51! Hands and feet. Hands and feet. They’re the worst things for going ‘wrong’ on a winter mountain bike ride. There’s repcious little you can do about numb extremities. Indeed, the only thing you can do is try and stop them from going numb in the first place. Sealskinz are the only real option for dependable tootsie treatment.

POC Tectal Helmet was £180.00, now £123.99

Save £56.01! POC helmets are on the expensive side, but the Tectal is fantastic quality with a sleek in-mould construction, internal Aramid fibre grid, bottom-wrapping and metal visor screws. The visor is adjustable, but doesn’t tilt enough to run a set of goggles underneath.

Ortlieb Folding Bowl 5 Litres was £19.99, now £15.39

Save £4.60! Once you’re done with scratty, floppy, battered and leaky Ikea bags, you may want to up your filth-carting methodology. No one does bikey waterproof storage and transportation thigns like Ortlieb.

Alpinestars All Mountain 2 Waterproof Jacket was £230.0, now £85.00

Save 63%! Hold up, if you’re size Large then you’re out of luck. Sorry. Move along. No stock in that size. If, however, you are a Small, Medium or XLarge then have a gander because thsi is one seriously good deal on a very, very good jacket. Available in any colour that’s called Black.

Camelbak Skyline LR 10 Low Rider Hydration Pack was £114.99, now £60.00

Save 48%! The beauty of this pack is that the bulk of the weight rests on the hips, hence the LR for Low Rider, and this makes it super-comfortable and absolutely rock-solid when weaving through tree-lined singletrack. There’s an excellent three-litre bladder, enough capacity for all essentials and a neat tool-roll that eliminates having to rummage around in the bottom for a tyre lever when it’s cold and can’t feel your fingers.

Smith Optics Forefront II MTB Helmet was £154.99, now £75.00

Save 52%! Smith has completely redesigned Forefront for this season – it’s a lot deeper at the back and now features a proper visor, with a three-point adjustment and the facility to lift your goggles up and store them underneath. The Koroyd honeycomb has been extended into the back of the helmet, there’s a MIPS liner as standard and Smith has also formed some air intake channels into the front edge of the helmet to improve the cooling. You still get the clever storage channels front and rear for eyewear, lightweight straps and accessory mount.

Yeti SB5 T-Series Full Suspension Frame was £3299.00, now £1,649.99

Save 50%! “Featuring a top-level Turq-Series carbon construction for lightweight, durable and robust performance, this Yeti SB5+ T-Series frame is compatible with Plus sized tyres, comes complete with a Fox Factory DPS rear shock and features internal cable routing throughout. Designed to perform best when used with a 150mm travel fork up-front, this anywhere-on-the-mountain trail slayer will roll you anywhere you point it to with confidence.”

