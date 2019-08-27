Dirty Deals: plastic pedals, fat grips, half-price Maxxis and much more!

This one goes to 11

What’s better than 10 great big Dirty Deals? Well, 11 greater, bigger Dirtier Deals that’s what! Obvs. Celebrate the end of school hols with some biker bargains.

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: Reverbs, Fox knee pads, Giro helmets and much more!

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Oakley Flight Jacket Prizm Low Light was £175.00, now £109.99

Save £65! MBR review: “I’ll don them when in the past I’d have reached for my goggles. That really is saying something about the level of protection they offer, and the surety that you really won’t get mud in your eye. Together with the brilliant lens, unrestricted view and loud look (well I like it!) they’re the best glasses.”

Buy Now: Oakley Flight Jacket Prizm Low Light from Pro Bike Kit for only £109.99!

Shimano XM700 Gore-Tex SPD Shoes was £135.99, now £94.49

Save £40! “Durable cross mountain adventure shoes built for any trail condition. Breathable, waterproof Gore-Tex® Performance Comfort liner keeps your feet dry. Vibram outsole provides superior grip and foot control in all conditions.”

Buy Now: Shimano XM700 SPD Shoes from Pro Bike Kit for only £94.49!

Feedback Sports Spring Bicycle Repair Station Workstand was £300.00, now £176.99

Save £123! “The Feedback Sports Sprint Bike Repair Station is a professional level stand ideal for bike work and cleaning. The stand is fully foldable which allows for easy storage and transportation for when you aren’t using the stand. The Quick release adapter on the stand is compatible with Quick release 15mm forks and QR 12mm Quick release. The stand features adjustable height and adjustable quick release clamp which allows you to put your bike the perfect position for you to clean or work. The tripod design makes for a wide footprint giving the stand great stability.”

Buy Now: Feedback Sports Spring Bicycle Repair Station Workstand from Pro Bike Kit for only £176.99!

Shimano XTR M9100 Race Pedals was £119.99, now £77.00

Save 35%! “The slim oval axle body housing sheds mud efficiently while the binding mechanism is Teflon coated for smooth operation and reduced stiction under the most demanding conditions. Despite the low-profile pedal body with a height of just 8.1mm the large platform still offers ample contact area for excellent support and stability.”

Buy Now: Shimano XTR M9100 Race Pedals from Evans Cycles from Evans Cycles for only £77.00!

Fox Racing Shox 34 Float Factory FIT4 29in 140mm was £959.00, now £671.00

Save 30%! “The Fox 34 Factory gets the proven EVOL air spring for reliable travel day in day out. Kashima coating reduces friction and increases resistance to grit & dust. The Fox 34 Float Factory is the ultimate fork to grace the front of aggressive trail bikes; it’s ready for anything you can throw at it.”

Buy Now: Fox Racing Shox 34 Float Factory FIT4 29in 140mm from Evans Cycles for only £671.00!

DMR Death Grip Thick grips was £17.00, now £12.00

Save 29%! MBR review: “And boy does this grip work! You instantly feel more in control and confident on the bike. Even in heavy rain the ribbed section manages to squeeze out the water and enables the strongest part of your hand to keep clinging on.”

Buy Now: DMR Death Grip Thick grips from Evans Cycles for only £12.00!

RockShox Lyrik RCT3 Debonair 27.5in 150mm was £978.00, now £586.00

Save 40%! “The new Lyrik gets our Charger 2 damper, which reduces overall weight, increases bump-sensitivity and traction, and reduces the force needed to turn knobs and lock in the best setting for the terrain. And since today’s enduro riders demand ultimate pedalling efficiency, the new Lyrik is remote compatible, which allows on-the-fly compression control.”

Buy Now: RockShox Lyrik RCT3 Debonair 27.5in 150mm fork from Evans Cycles for only £586.00!

Shimano DXR MX70 pedals was £89.99, now £53.00

Save 41%! “With increased retention strength and a narrower release angle over the standard issue SPD mechanism for a secure connection. A wide pedal-to-shoe contact area further aids the transition helping to create a broad and still flat pedal feel without interfering with the clipless mechanism. The low-profile wide body also has the hidden benefit of helping to protect the binding mechanism if the rider should hit the dirt!”

Buy Now: Shimano DXR MX70 pedals from Evans Cycles for only £53.00!

Race Face Chester Composite flat pedals was £49.95, now £37.00

Save 25%! MBR review: “The Race Face Chester doesn’t offer the last word in grip. But if you are a rider that favours a soft and flexible shoe then the durability and styling of the Chester could make them a very appealing option.”

Buy Now: Race Face Chester Composite flat pedals form Evans Cycles for only £37.00!

Maxxis Shorty 27.5 x 2.5in Wide Trail 3C Maxx Grip tyre was £69.99, now £35.00

Save 49%! MBR review: “As a tough, versatile, aggressive trail tyre that can handle wet or dry conditions, the Shorty is 99 per cent sorted.”

Buy Now: Maxxis Shorty 275 x 2.5in wide Trail 3C Maxx Grip tyre from Evans Cycles for only £35.00!

ODI Elite Pro Lock-On grips was £26.99, now £20.00

Save 25%! “Soft Pro compound. Variable knurl pattern offers improved comfort when riding without gloves and Unique offset design provides better padding in a slim profile grip. 32mm outer diameter.”

Buy Now: ODI Elite Pro Lock-On grips from Evans Cycles for only £20.00!

Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.