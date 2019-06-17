Dirty Deals: massive cassettes, Five Tens, waterproof socks and much more!

These Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

SunRace wide-ratio cassettes for 10, 11 and 12 speed – from £39.95

Save up to 42%! We’re big fans of SunRace cassettes here at MBR. They offer all the function of cassettes from the two big brands but with much more approachable price tags. Even better when they’re in the sale too!

SunRace Rear Derailleur Extender Link – £10.00 – £7.99

Save 20%! This tweaker is probably only really relevant for those buying the wide-range 10-speed cassette listed above (all 11 and 12 speed rear mechs seem to handle most cassettes they get paired with). Essentially this extender is away of putting the top jockey wheel further out of the way; less over-reaching b-tension screw vagueness.

SixSixOne Recon Scout Helmet – £54.99 – £38.49

Save 30%! “Extreme venting and weight reduction with multiple vents. Excellent protection with extended drop in rear. More precise fit with an adjustable retention system. Meets standards: CPSC, CE: 1078, AS/NZS 2063.”

Five Ten Impact Low MTB Shoes – £109.95 – £87.96

Save 20%! “STEALTH® S1™ rubber outsole. Slingshot heel for a secure fit. Stitched and reinforced toe cap protection. Leather upper with breathable mesh tongue and panelling. Compression molded poly-urethane (PU) midsole. Burly and durable construction. Lace closure system.”

Thule ProRide 591 Roof Mount Bike Carrier – £110.00 – £85.00

Save £25! “The frame holder and the wheel tray are designed to position the bike correctly in place. Securing of the bike can be done easily at car roof height. Quick-release wheel straps for convenient loading and unloading. Adjustable for wheel sizes up to 2.5 inches. Fits bike frames up to 100mm (oval 80x100mm, round 22-80mm). Can easily be fitted on either side of the car roof. T-Track adapters (20x20mm) are included for mounting the carrier directly into the T-tracks of the roof bars. Lockable – bike to bike carrier, bike carrier to load carrier (locks included).”

Sixpack Racing Millenium 785 MTB Handlebar – £49.99 – £27.50

Save 45%! “Material: Alloy, double butted. Width: 785mm. Rise: 18mm. Backsweep: 7°. Upsweep: 5°. Clamp Size: 31.8mm. Weight: 327g.”

Sixpack Racing Kamikaze 2.0 MTB Pedals – £65.99 – £34.99

Save 47%! “Pedal body: 6061-T6 Aluminium. Axle: Cr-Moly. Pins: 36 x replaceable M4. Height: 13mm. Weight: 418g.”

Sixpack Racing Skywalker MTB Stem – £74.99 – £35.00

Save 53%! “CNC machined. CrMo hardware with Torx bolts. Material: Alloy/Cro-Mo. Clamp Height: 36mm. Rise: 0°. Clamp Diameter: 31.8mm. Steerer Diameter: 1.1/8″.”

Sixpack Racing Z-Trix Lock-On Handlebar Grips – £17.99 – £8.00

Save 56%! “The Z-Trix is one of the thinnest Lock-On Grips made by Sixpack. It’s a smaller diameter with only 28mm combined with the honeycomb design and specially designed contact surfaces increase for thumb and index finger grip and anti-slip performance. Each pair of the Z-Trix comes incl. 4x SGES-Spacer (Sixpack Grip Extension System). The SGES spacers have a height of 5mm. This allows to enlarge the handlebar width by 20mm without changing the handlebar.”

Shimano MT7 SPD MTB Shoes – £124.00 – £59.99

Save 52%! “BOA L6 dial for quick and precise micro-adjustment. Glass fibre reinforced half length shank plate for optimum sole rigidity and off the bike performance. EVA midsole and rubber sole enhance pedalling efficiency, grip and walking comfort. Durable, secure fitting and light weight synthetic leather upper with rip-stop mesh for breathability. Weight: 752g (Size 42).”

Sealskinz MTB Mid Knee Cycling Socks – £42.00 – £22.99

Save 45%! “Mid weight, knee length sock offering a perfect balance of warmth and breathability. Constructed with our proprietary Stretchdry waterproof, breathable and windproof technology. Merino wool lining for moisture control and comfort. Elasticated ankle and insteps offer support and a comfortable fit. Y-gore heel construction provides a secure comfortable fit. Hand link toe closure, creates a flat seam to prevent rubbing. Padded heel, toe and footbed absorb shock and guard against pressure and friction, reducing the risk of blistering.”

Fizik M6B Mountain Bike Shoes – £115.00 – £69.95

Save 39%! “Rubber Outsole with high friction rubber treads for extra grip. Carbon-reinforced nylon midsole. Upper made from Laser-perforated Microtex and Nylon mesh (Microtex as used on fi’zi:k saddle covers: lighter than leather, very durable, good in wet conditions, breathable and cleans up well). BOA IP1 closure system (bi-modal: tighten and complete release). Neutral fit to accommodate the majority of foot shapes. Fi’zi:k Cycling Insole.”