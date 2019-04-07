Dirty Deals: Oakleys, Bossnuts, Giro helmets and much more!

No need to wait for the Easter Bunny's basket

These Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Oakley Radar EV Pitch Prizm – £160.00 – £99.99

Save 60.01! “A new milestone in the heritage of performance, Radar® EV takes breakthroughs of a revolutionary design even further with a taller lens that extends the upper field of view. From the comfort and protection of the O Matter frame to the grip of its Unobtanium components, this premium design builds on the legacy of Radar innovation and style.”

Calibre Bossnut Evo – £1,300.00 – £849.00

Save 15%! “Lots of small changes have come together to make one big change and produce a new class killer, the Calibre Bossnut Evo. Having listened to the many magazine reviews, team riders, and customers, Calibre have updated their Bossnut V2 with a view to making the best even better.”

Giro Fixture helmet – £50.00 – £35.00

Save 22%! “The Giro Fixture Helmet’s confident compact style and breezy ventilation combine to complement nearly any ride – especially when there’s dirt under tread.”

RSP Plummet Stealth Dropper 30.9mm – £138.00 – £99.00

Save 16%! “With a full drop of 125 mm you can make easily transition from a raised to a dropped saddle, meaning as soon as you get to the top you can hurtle down just as fast as you like.”

Madison Stellar Waterproof Jacket – £99.99 – £39.99

Save 60%! “The Stellar jacket resets the standard for commuter jackets. The 2.5 layer construction is fully taped and waterproof windproof and highly breathable. The tailored cycle specific fit is both comfortable and functional.”

Specialized Enduro Sports Shorts – £74.99 – £35.61

Save 53%! “The Enduro Sport Shorts are constructed from Specialized VaporRize fabrics. This breathable and comfortable construction adds to the overall strength of the shorts, improving the fabric durability and comfort on the trail. To further improve comfort, these shorts feature an integrated pair of liner shorts (not removable) that comes complete with a Specialized Body Geometry Mountain Chamois Pad.”

Specialized Deflect H2O Mountain Active Shell Jacket – £159.99 – £80.00

Save 50%! “The Deflect H20 Mountain Active Shell Jacket is constructed from the venerable Gore WINDSTOPPER® Active Shell. This woven fabric is both breathable and wind resistance. A mesh lining has also been added for next-to-skin comfort and additional moisture wicking. Watertight, coated zippers prevent the water from seeping in and the three-panel hood (with rain visor) will keep you head protected fro the elements while conveniently fitting under your helmet.”

Giant Fluxx shoes – £74.99 – £44.99

Save 40%! “Giant’s Fluxx MTB shoes have all the features to give you stability and support as you tackle the trails. The ForceDrive nylon midsole with rubber outsole is built around their off road last. Add to that a grippy TrackBone rubber tread for a sure feel of the pedals. Comfort-wise the shoes incorporate a wicking TransTextura Plus antibacterial foot bed and high-density vented mesh. The shoes are completed with three lightweight Velcro straps.”

Fabric Scoop Shallow Elite saddle – £44.99 – £33.76

Save 25%! “Constructed with low density foam, with a flexible base and a slightly curved shape the Scoop Shallow offers great movement for performance and exceptional comfort. Fabric simplifies the design process, removing any unnecessary fabric and staples by bonding the cover, base and rail together to improve comfort and durability. The microfiber cover adds grip and makes the saddle easier to clean.”

SRAM X1 Eagle GXP Boost crankset – £237.99 – £69.99

Save 71%! “Thanks to its carbon crank arms, you’ll not have to worry about any excess weight holding you back while they also deliver outstanding strength and control. Finally, each tooth’s thickness has been carefully CNC machined to work seamlessly with its inner and outer links, so you can achieve top-notch pedal stroke performance.”

High5 Zero 8-pack – £55.99 – £28.00

Save 50%! “Simply drop a tab into your re-usable sports bottle and watch it rapidly dissolve. The 20 tab tube makes up to 15 litres of drink, so it’s great value for money. With minimal packaging, ZERO is environmentally friendly and easy to keep with you. The easy-break tabs mean that you can choose your ideal drink strength.”

Hope Pro hubs on RaceFace ARC 27mm rims – £499.99 – £299.99

Save 40%! “This excellent bundle of Hope Pro 4 hubs and Race Face Arc rims lets you choose the perfect partnership for your CrossCountry and All Mountain exertions. The Pro 4 hubs feature sealed bearings for an efficient and effective hold and spin and disc brake compatibility, with their aluminium build bringing a lightweight and bulletproof level of quality to your rolling experience. The rear models also come with Shimano or SRAM XD freehub compatibility to suit your specific drivetrain setup. Joining the hubs in the set are the 27mm wide Arc rims, tubeless ready and aluminium built for a durable and dependable experience when you want to get down and dirty.”