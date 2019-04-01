Dirty Deals: Garmins, Oakleys, XTR and much more!

Spring has sprung with some very bouncy bargains for bikers

It’s April but these Dirty Deals are not for fooling around. Spring has sprung with some very bouncy bargains for boisterous bikers.

Garmin eTrex 10 GPS – £100 – £80

Save 20%! “For those new to GPS devices, the Garmin eTrex 10 GPS is the perfect starting platform. Ideal for the popular activity Geocaching, its paperless feature easily stores descriptions, ratings and log information, straight to the device. Its tough exterior ensures the device is waterproof, while the high sensitivity receiver allows you receive a signal quickly.”

Shimano MW7 Gore-Tex Shoes – £179.99 – £125.99

Save £54.00! “Waterproof GORE-TEX Insulated Comfort liner. Lace shield design and high cut cover construction. Insole with fleece liner. Rubber outsole. Speed lacing system.”

Oakley Jawbreaker Photochromic – £205.00 – £149.99

Save £55.01! “A premium option for select single-lens eyewear designs, it darkens the lens automatically to help you adapt to changing light and always perform at your best. Note that even when the lens color lightens, it still filters out 100% of all UV.”

Calibre Line 10 mountain bike – £899.00 – £649.00

Save £250.00! “An aggressive hardtail that’s perfect for tearing up the trails in winter, or for those wanting a bike that can handle it all without making the jump to a full suspension mountain bike.”

Specialized Slaughter Grid 2Bliss Tyre 27.5/29in – £42.00 – £24.99

Save 41%! “Specialized Slaughter Grid 2Bliss Ready Tyre. Designed for hard-pack, heavy pedal riding with vertically stepped knob shapes for more core stability and biting edges.”

Kona Hei Hei Race mountain bike – £2,399 – £1,199

Save 50%! “Raced to the ends of the Earth by the Kona Endurance Team, this 29-inch Fuse Independent Suspension design has conquered 24-hour races and survived a vicious World Cup schedule on progressively more aggressive courses. With a new 1x drivetrain and Boosted tubeless ready wheels, the Hei Hei Race will help you accomplish everything you have to prove.”

Lezyne Steel Floor Drive – £55.00 – £27.50

Save 50%! “Durable machined aluminium base with a steel barrel and piston. The Lezyne Steel Floor Drive pump has a large 2.5 inch gauge. Extra long, high-strength hose with composite matrix couplers. Painted finish with varnished wood handle. ABS2 equipped.”

Onza Greina 27.5 x 2.4in tyre – £72.95 – £32.99

Save 55%! “Traction was the top priority when developing Onza tyres tread for wet and muddy conditions. Named after a high alpine plateau in the Swiss Alps, situated at an elevation of about 2000 meters above sea level and littered with numerous creeks and tarns, the Greina’s wide open knobs find traction even in the worst mud without clogging.”

Onza Ibex 27.5 x 2.4in tyre – £54.95 – £24.95

Save 55%! “The Ibex (or Capricorn) is an animal known for being fast and smooth in mountainous terrain and the tyre named after it is no different. With the Onza Ibex MTB tyre there’s no need to compromise on loose gravel or in wet conditions. No trail is too steep, no section too narrow and no root too slippery for this all round tyre.”

Ritchey WCS Trail Riser Handlebar – £59.99 – £34.99

Save 42%! Aluminium. 740mm width. 20mm rise. 276g weight. 31.8mm clamp.

Shimano XTR M9020 Trail Crank Arms – £295.00 – £169.00

Save 43%! “Class-leading XTR Race 11-speed Dyna-Sys chainset is a strong, rigid, yet lightweight unit. The Shimano Integrated design makes installation and adjustments easier than ever. The XTR Trail chainset uses hollow-bonded construction for the L/H crank arm, shaving vital grams where possible. Easy to use splined bottom bracket spindle connection provides a rigid and secure interface between crank and spindle.”

Camelbak Podium Dirt Series bottle – £14.99 – £6.00

Save 60%! “The legendary Podium water bottle you love with pimped-up level of protection coming with a mud-proof design that keeps your water fresh and clean even in the dirtiest and muddiest of conditions.”

100% Accuri Goggle Clear – £34.99 – £20.99

Save 40%! “Ergonomically designed, the Accuri from 100% Goggles delivers ultimate comfort with a snug, adjustable fit. Featuring a strong urethane frame and an extra-wide silicon strap for the optimal fit to your helmet, these 100% Accuri Goggles are ready for action.”

7iDP Transition Knee Wrap – £79.99 – £49.99

Save 38%! “The 7iDP Knee Wrap makes fitting and removing the pads quick and easy without the need to remove your shoes. Centre straps keep everything in place for all day support.”

Maxxis Minion DHR II EXO TR 26/27.5/29in tyre – £64.99 – £26.45

Save 59%! “The Maxxis Minion DHR II Tyre enjoys a complete redesign with acceleration, cornering, and braking improved. The beefed up shoulder knobs are borrowed from Maxxis’ legendary Minion DHF tyre and work perfectly on this rear tyre. The centre tread is heavily ramped and siped for a fast roll and straight tracking when braking.”

Crank Brothers Highline Dropper Seatpost – £299.99 – £180.99

Save 39%! “Years of research and development combined with rigorous testing by riders from across the world have given rise to the crankbrothers Highline seatpost. Backed by an industry leading 3-year warranty the post offers performance and reliability.”