Dirty Deals: SRAM Eagle NX groupsets, Fox 34s, Fox 36s and much more!

You'll have to act fast on most of these we think

We haven’t quite managed to hit our self-imposed target of a dozen listed deals BUT the 11 we have found are all killer no filler.

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: electronic drivetrains, XTR wheels, trail helmets and much more!

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Giro Privateer R shoes – £115.00 – £59.99

Save 48%! “The Privateer R is a great mountain bike shoe for general riding or regular commuting to and from work. Compatible with SPD type clipless pedals these hardwearing MTB shoes feature a tough nylon and rubber co-moulded outsole for enhanced grip on rocks and roots combined with a high-quality, breathable microfibre upper which moulds around your feet to give a comfortable fit. Secure closure is provided by a micro-ratcheting buckle and two additional Velcro straps. Other highlights of the Privateer R mountain bike shoe include aggressive lugs for improved traction, toe spike compatibility and a supportive EVA footbed with Aegis® anti-microbial treatment.”

Giro Empire VR70 Knit shoes – £220.00 – £110.00

Save 50%! “The Giro Empire VR70 Knit mtb shoes are a new approach to off-road footwear. The Empire VR70 Knit is unlike any mountain bike shoe you’ve ever seen. It features our new engineered Xnetic Knit upper, which offers unparalleled comfort and breathability, with a bonded TPU exoskeletal system to provide support where you need it. The upper is DWR-treated for water repellence and easy cleaning, while a rubber toe guard and bonded TPU heel increase durability and abrasion resistance. A closed stretch-knit ankle cuff provides superior comfort, additional support and protection from skree out on the trail. All of this is built on top of a stout Easton EC70 carbon fibre sole that offers pro-level stiffness, and a tough, moulded Vibram rubber outsole that provides protection and grip when you’re off the bike.”

Morvelo Elemental MTB shorts – £70.00 – £31.50

Save 55%! “Lightweight but tough enough for all your mountain biking adventures, Morvelo’s Elemental MTB Shorts make use of a durable four-way stretch ripstop fabric for incredible comfort and total freedom of movement.”

Morvelo Metal Goods Long Sleeve Tech Tee – £40.00 – £18.00

Save 55%! “Fast drying and odour resistant, the Morvelo Metal Goods Long Sleeve Tech Tee is far more than an ordinary long sleeve t-shirt. While it has your classic Tee style it can also easily handle a bike park session or laps of the pump track.”

Altura Attack Three 60 Shield Shorts – £99.99 – £49.99

Save 50%! “This bad boy offers comfort and protection through Altura Shield fabrics with added seat protection through the addition of Cordura seat panels. When it’s looking wet and muddy grab these and go!”

Royal Drift 3/4 Length jersey – £39.99 – £20.00

Save 49%! “The Royal Racing Drift 3/4 Length Jersey, with its relaxed fit and functional fibres, can take you from the ramps of the bike park to the natural kickers and technical terrain of big mountain riding.”

Maxxis Aggressor 27.5/29 x 2.3in tyre – £64.99 – £24.99

Save 62%! “The Maxxis Aggressor MTB Tyre is designed for modern mountain bike trails where speed is crucial. With advanced knob shaping to create extra grip around the edges of the MTB tyre, and reinforced side knobs offer enhanced stability when cornering at speed, the Aggressor MTB tyre encourages you to take an aggressive racing line. The Aggressor MTB Tyre is an all-round trail tyre that excels on everything from loose cross-country race courses to heavy all-mountain riding.”

Lifeline Ara 1500L light – £150.00 – £64.99

Save 57%! “LifeLine’s Ara 1,500L External Battery Front Light is designed for those who want to stay out all night. This robust cycling front light has a hugely powerful output of 1,500 lumens to help you stay in the saddle and see where you’re going.”

SRAM NX Eagle groupset – £365.00 – £214.99

Save 41%! “The NX Eagle DUB 12 Speed Boost Groupset offers the same features, technologies and gear range as seen on SRAM’S top-end XX1 and X01 Eagle drivetrains. However, the difference with NX Eagle is that it falls within the reach of more rider’s budgets. It also adopts SRAM’s revised and updated bottom bracket system called “DUB”, which provides improved integration between the crank, spindle and bottom bracket. This particular groupset is specifically designed for “Boost” Type frames so the chainset has a wider chainline, ensuring clearance with these frame’s wider rear ends.”

Sun Ringle Duroc 40 Boost 27.5in wheelset – £539.99 – £174.99

Save 68%! “Fast, durable and reliable – the SUNringlè Duroc is ready for the real world of mountain biking. Built to withstand years of hard-riding, gravity induced trail abuse and is optimised for use with huge volume tyres. With an internal rim width of 36mm, rolling on SUNringle SRX hubs, this tubeless ready wheelset is prepared to dominate the trails, conquer the most demanding peaks and to confidently carve you style into the mountainside on the way back down.”

Fox 34 and Fox 36 suspension forks up to 50% off

Save up to 50%! Fox suspension forks in either 27.5in or 29in wheel sizes with a range of travels available, from 120mm up to 150mm. Best act fast because these won’t be around for very long we’d have thought.