Dirty Deals: electronic drivetrains, XTR wheels, trail helmets and much more!

With SRAM AXS getting all the hype, here's a great deal on Shimano XT Di2 stuff

The first signs of spring are here: budding flowers, longer days, chilly breezes and tacky trails. Celebrate winter’s demise with some bargain deals!

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Giant Core Wind Jacket – £49.99 – £29.99

Save 40%! “Giant Windjacket features breathable wind and water resistant Pro Textura fabric with a full locking zip rear pocket and reflective detailing.”

Cannondale Quick Helmet – £29.99 – £15.00

Save 50%! “The Quick is an entry level MTB helmet offering full protection at an affordable price. Featuring Micro-dial for a snug fit and a snap on visor for when you need it. Available in 2 sizes.”

Maxxis High Roller II 27.5in x 2.3in Tyre – £51.99 – £27.03

Save 48%! “The open and aggressive tread design gives the High Roller II excellent soil penetration and mud clearing ability. A square profile provides a solid, consistent feel across the knobs. Modified knobs on the shoulder and centre improve braking performance and traction on hard surfaces. Proven on the DH circuit, this new trail orientated version is sure to be the AM riders go-to tyre.”

Camelbak TORO Protector 14 – £149.99 – £89.99

Save 40%! “The Camelbak T.O.R.O. Protector 14, is perfect for your big mountain bike adventure and designed for riders who prioritize performance and functionality above all else. The CamelBak Impact Protection series presents the ultimate MTB Protection / Hydration options for Enduro, FreeRide and Back Country Adventure enthusiasts and professionals alike. With full back protection, you can ride all day long, without it effecting your performance.”

Shimano XT M8050 Di2 Drivetrain – £975.00 – £499.00

Save 49%! “The new XT M8050 Di2 derailleur blends powerful performance with precise shifting that remains crisp and consistent over time. Featuring auto trim technology and an optimized cage design allowing the XT Di2 front derailleur to track the movement of the rear derailleur it delivers perfect shifts from every gear combination. The Shimano Shadow RD+ low-profile geometry and chain stabilizer ensure drivetrain security while the electronic wire transmission maintains consistent performance in all weather and trail conditions.”

Shimano XTR Trail M9020 Wheelset 27.5in x 15mm/142mm- £1,550.00 – £559.00

Save 64%! “The Shimano XTR M9020 Trail is designed to meet the pro criteria. This race wheel is lightweight, strong and durable thanks to a tubeless compatible carbon laminate rim, making it a perfect choice for all mountain use. The rim is built onto a anodized alloy hub shell for maximum strength and long lasting good looks. The hub uses angular contact bearings designed to cradle the balls giving both radial and lateral support; it also offers precision bearing adjustment and easy maintenance.”

Onza Canis Tan Wall 27.5in x 2.85in Tyre – £109.96 – £49.00

Save 55%! “Combining low rolling resistance with a whole lot of traction, the 27.5”+ Onza Canis tread offers both the ferocity of a wolf and the reliability of your neighbour’s dog. That’s why the Canis is the best friend of the Cross Country and All Mountain rider.”

Giro Hex Helmet – £84.99 – £42.50

Save 50%! “The Hex combines rugged style and durability with the coverage and ventilation you want on any trail. It’s stocked with all the features you need for a day on the dirt, including the comfort and stability of Roc Loc® 5 and our patented P.O.V.™ visor that doesn’t require any tools for adjustment.”

Spy Optic Klutch Goggle – £74.99 – £30.00

Save 60%! “Spy Optic’s Klutch Goggles are made of flexible polyurethane and have an anti-fog scratch resistant Lexan lens with posts. These goggles are compatible with most helmets, have a silicone-ribbed strap to keep your goggles in place and come with a free bonus lens.”

Fox Racing Forge CW Gloves – £50.00 – £25.00

Save 50%! “An internal waterproof, yet breathable insert keeps you dry when it rains whilst polyfil insulation and brushed tricot on the back of the hand reduces wind and keeps your hands warm. A long cuff, with Velcro fastener ensures a snug, protective fit.”

Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer – £149.99 – £79.99

Save 47%! “The Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer comes with many features, such as a 17 litre water tank and adjustable spray gun, which is attached to a high-pressure hose. The hose is 3 metres long, meaning you will have plenty of room to manoeuvre when cleaning your bike, pet, or other items.”