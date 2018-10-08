Dirty Deals: knee pads, lights, gloves and much more!

Hot deals for cooler temps

The temps may have dipped but the HOT deals keep on coming! All the very best biking deals we’ve discovered on the World Wide Web this week.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

661 Recon knee pads – £51.99 – £24.99

Save 52%! Minimal, breathable chassis. XRD® Technology conforms to your body moves, yet upon impact, instantly forms a protective shell. Stretch mesh back with an elastic strap over the calf to keep the pads from moving. PADLOCK connection system attaches to the Evo Short to keep the pads in place. Internal silicon printing on top and bottom elastic

Shimano XTR M985 Chainset – £374.95 – £175.00

Save 53%! Previous generation Shimano XTR is still Shimano XTR and as such is still extremely desirable. Although this is technically a 10-speed double chainring setp there’s nothing to stop you turning it into a 1x setup.

Manitou Mattoc Pro 2 160mm 27.5in – £619.99 – £399.99

Save 35%! The supple, coil-like feel, keeps the fork planted on slippery, flat trails, but still gives plenty of support on steep stuff. Even smashing through the rocks at BikePark Wales, the Mattoc Pro was totally unfazed, and we never had any issues with excessive diving or harshness in the damping.

Cateye Volt 100 USB Rechargeable front light – £169.99 – £110.98

Save 34%! C1700 Lumen maximum output, Powerful wide beam with Opticube technology and sideways visibility. USB Li-ion rechargeable. Runtime on 1700 Lm = 2 hrs.

Endura MT500 II jacket – £199.9 9 – £124.99

The Endura MT500 II jacket offers protection in really foul weather, with a great hood, plenty of ventilation and loads of stretch in the fabric. Test winning waterproof jacket.

Spy Optic Woot Race Goggles – £49.99 – £25.00

Save 50%! Extra anti-fog lens with posts included. Matching nose guard included. Built from flexible polyurethane. Silicone-ribbed strap. Anti-fog scratch resistant Lexan lens with posts. Ergonomic Isotron face foam with moisture-wicking Dri-Force fleece.

Specialized Element 1.5 Winter Gloves – £39 .99 – £23.99

Save 40%! Ideal for when temperatures drop below 7°c. Gore® WINDSTOPPER® upper. 110g Thinsulate™ insulation. Wiretap™ touch screen compatibility. Windproof brushed Microwipe™ thumb wiper. Adjustable cuff.

Fox Racing Heritage Forger Tech Tank – £28.00 – £9.80

Save 65%! 85% Polyester, 15% Cotton. Proprietary TruDri fabric. Rapidly wicks perspiration. Fast drying to keep you comfortable.

Shimano SLX M7000 Disc Brake – £94.99 – £49.99

Save 47%! The fully-bled lever and caliper come without adapters or rotors to give you the freedom to customise your setup. The SLX M7000 Disc Brake is equipped with a short stroke Servo-Wave mechanism for quick pad engagement and greater power to suit an aggressive riding style. The shim-less mounting system allows for a quick and easy installation.